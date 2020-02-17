Food fest ‘Zaiqa, Pakistan ka’ to kick off this weekend
Web Desk
04:23 PM | 17 Feb, 2020
Food fest ‘Zaiqa, Pakistan ka’ to kick off this weekend
Share

ISLAMABAD - A two-day family food festival with the theme of ‘Zaiqa, Karachi se Kashmir tak’ will be held here at the weekend to celebrate the traditional food in a family environment.

Organized by Rangoona events management, the event titled “Zaiqa, Pakistan ka’ has been arranged with the initiative to celebrate the taste of multi culture foods and music of all provinces of Pakistan.

Starting from Saturday, the two-day event will feature stalls of desi, fast-food, continental, home-based chefs foods from quality restaurants, bakeries and another food chain.

Festival will also include the musical performances by various musical bands and culture artists of all provinces who were coming to boom both the evenings.

The event will also include items like open mic sessions for audiences, surprise guest entries and gift announcements for children.

More From This Category
Justin Bieber admits to being 'reckless' with ...
11:17 AM | 18 Feb, 2020
Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa finish shooting for ...
10:58 AM | 18 Feb, 2020
FIR lodged against Solis Festival, company ...
10:56 AM | 18 Feb, 2020
Food fest ‘Zaiqa, Pakistan ka’ to kick off ...
04:23 PM | 17 Feb, 2020
Riz Ahmed to debut play about his 'toxic breakup' ...
12:27 PM | 17 Feb, 2020
Shaniera Akram shares her experience of working ...
11:58 AM | 17 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Justin Bieber admits to being 'reckless' with Selena when they dated
11:17 AM | 18 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr