Food fest ‘Zaiqa, Pakistan ka’ to kick off this weekend
Share
ISLAMABAD - A two-day family food festival with the theme of ‘Zaiqa, Karachi se Kashmir tak’ will be held here at the weekend to celebrate the traditional food in a family environment.
Organized by Rangoona events management, the event titled “Zaiqa, Pakistan ka’ has been arranged with the initiative to celebrate the taste of multi culture foods and music of all provinces of Pakistan.
Starting from Saturday, the two-day event will feature stalls of desi, fast-food, continental, home-based chefs foods from quality restaurants, bakeries and another food chain.
Festival will also include the musical performances by various musical bands and culture artists of all provinces who were coming to boom both the evenings.
The event will also include items like open mic sessions for audiences, surprise guest entries and gift announcements for children.
- Death tolls rises to nine due to mysterious gas leakage in ...01:52 PM | 18 Feb, 2020
- UN chief lauds Pakistan's peacekeeping contributions01:17 PM | 18 Feb, 2020
- PM Imran directs to check electricity, gas tariff to provide relief ...12:52 PM | 18 Feb, 2020
- Fire erupts at flat of PML-N's Maryam in parliament lodges12:28 PM | 18 Feb, 2020
- Policeman guarding polio team martyred in DI Khan IED blast12:16 PM | 18 Feb, 2020
- Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa finish shooting for Quaid-e-Azam ...10:58 AM | 18 Feb, 2020
- FIR lodged against Solis Festival, company blacklisted: DC Islamabad10:56 AM | 18 Feb, 2020
- Food fest ‘Zaiqa, Pakistan ka’ to kick off this weekend04:23 PM | 17 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019