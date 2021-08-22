Ertugrul actress Hande Subasi shares new bold photos with her boyfriend
05:05 PM | 22 Aug, 2021
Ertugrul actress Hande Subasi shares new bold photos with her boyfriend
Ertugrul actress Hande Subasi left her fans swooning with bold photos she shared with her boyfriend Alican Ulusoy.

Turkish actress Hande Subasi took to Instagram and posted romantic photos with her boyfriend Alican Ulusoy. Soon after she shared the photos, her fans praised them.

Hande Subasi, who essays the role of Aykiz Hatun in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul drama, got huge fan following in Pakistan because of her looks and acting.

Hande Subasi, 36 years old former Miss Turkey, who was previously married to Can Tursan from 2012 to 2016, is currently in relationship with beau Alican Ulusoy.

She wrote in the caption, “#Turkey”

