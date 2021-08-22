Pakistan rejects speculations about FM Qureshi's visit to Kabul

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has rejected speculations about Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's visit to Kabul.

In a statement on Sunday, he said no visit by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to Kabul is scheduled and any speculation in this regard is baseless.

On Saturday, Qureshi held telephonic conversations with his counterparts in Russia, Germany, Turkey, the Netherlands, and Belgium. In conversation with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, Qureshi emphasised that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of critical importance for Pakistan and the region.

"Pakistan had consistently supported the Afghan peace process,” he said, according to the Pakistan foreign office, adding that an "inclusive political settlement" was the best way forward for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's ambassador in Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan said that the country's embassy in Afghanistan is working tirelessly for evacuation of Pakistanis from Kabul.

Only twenty to thirty Pakistanis are in Kabul, who are expected to leave Afghanistan on Sunday.