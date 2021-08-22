Seven killed in stampede at Kabul airport
KABUL – Another seven people have been killed in stampede and deadly chaos around the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan's capital city.
The British military said today that the deaths occurred after Taliban forces began imposing some semblance of order outside the airport.
There are growing concerns over deadline of 31st of this month for the US to withdraw its troops.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has described the situation outside Kabul airport as very dire as several member countries press for evacuations to continue beyond the deadline.
Meanwhile, the United States and Germany have warned their citizens in Afghanistan to avoid travelling to Kabul airport due to security risks amid continued chaos outside the terminal.
A US Embassy advisory in Kabul advised its citizens to stay away due to potential security threats outside the gates.
The German Embassy has also advised its citizens not to go to the airport.
