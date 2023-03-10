Quetta police reach Lahore to arrest Imran Khan

LAHORE – A police team from Quetta on Friday reached Lahore to arrest PTI Chairman Imran Khan in compliance with a court order.

A five-member team led by SP Investigations Nadeem, DSP Abdul Sattar, a sub-inspector, and two other officers will reach Zaman Park with the assistance of the local police, reported Geo News.

On Thursday, a local court in Quetta issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for the former prime minister in a case registered against him under multiple sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 (PECA).

The court directed the authorities to present the PTI chief in court. An FIR was registered at a police station in Quetta against Khan for the comments he made against state institutions and their officers during a speech on Sunday.

Abdul Khalil Kakar had registered the case at the Bijli Road Police Station against Imran Khan. The FIR included Sections 153A, 124A, and 505 of the PPC and Section 20 of PECA.

The complaint alleged that the PTI chief’s statement was an attempt to destroy public peace and order.

Earlier, the PTI chief had criticised the state institutions after a team of Islamabad police had arrived at his Zaman Park residence to arrest him in the Toshakhana case.