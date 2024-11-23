Pakistan issues visas to Hindu pilgrims to visit Shadani Darbar

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 87 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to Pakistan to participate in the 316th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Stguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi, Sindh.

The celebrations for the Hindu event will commence from 24 November to 04 December.

On the occasion, Charge d’ Affairs, Saad Ahmad Warraich wished the pilgrims a rewarding and fulfilling journey, a press release on Saturday said.

He further said that Pakistan remained committed to preserving sacred religious places as well as providing necessary facilitation to the visiting pilgrims.

“The issuance of visas is covered under the framework of Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974,” it was added.

Earlier, the Pakistan High Commission issued over 3,000 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji to be held in Pakistan from November 14 to 23.

In a post on the High Commission’s social media platform X, Charge d’Affaires Saad Ahmad Warraich also extended his heartfelt felicitations and wished the pilgrims a fulfilling yatra.

23 November 2024
