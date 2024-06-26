Search

Pakistan

Applications Open for PITB's WhizKids Summer Camp 2024

Web Desk
11:31 AM | 26 Jun, 2024
Applications Open for PITB's WhizKids Summer Camp 2024

LAHORE - Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has organised a summer camp starting on July 17, 2024, to inculcate the spirit of curiosity and creativity in youth aged 8-17.

WhizKids Summer Camp 2024 is set to offer a summer full of discovery, excitement, and endless fun. This year’s camp promises a thrilling three-week journey with a diverse array of activities designed to boost skills and foster innovation. WhizKids initiative aims to immerse children from all backgrounds in the tech and entrepreneurship ecosystem, shaping the leaders of tomorrow. The camp will feature free workshops on coding, graphic designing, app development, entrepreneurship, marketing, and much more.

Chairman PITB, Faisal Yousaf, stated that the goal with WhizKids Summer Camp is to provide a platform for young innovators to explore their interests and develop new skills. We are committed to fostering an environment where children can thrive and become the future leaders of our nation. The registration deadline is July 7, 2024. The camp will run from July 17, 2024, to August 2, 2024, at the Arfa Software Technology Park.

Registration can be completed at bit.ly/WhizKids2024.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

12:17 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

TTP high-value commanders 'Maulvi Mansoor', 'Irshad' arrested in ...

11:31 AM | 26 Jun, 2024

Applications Open for PITB's WhizKids Summer Camp 2024

11:08 AM | 26 Jun, 2024

Pakistan to further tighten noose on non-filers by blocking bank ...

10:32 AM | 26 Jun, 2024

US backs Pakistan's 'Operation Azm-e-Istehkam' against terrorism

09:11 AM | 26 Jun, 2024

Pakistani court seizes assets of Adil Raja, other YouTubers over ...

08:41 AM | 26 Jun, 2024

Will Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan be released from Jail on June 27?

Pakistan

11:29 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

State Dept releases report on Pakistani women officers receiving ...

11:58 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

National Assembly passes resolution against mob lynchings in Pakistan

10:25 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

Swat mob lynching case: Police arrest 23 people based on CCTV footage ...

05:42 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Petrol, diesel prices set to increase in Pakistan from July 1

12:16 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

FBISE Matric Results 2024 Latest Update here

07:00 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Federal board set to release SSC results 2024 in second week of July

Advertisement

Latest

12:17 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

TTP high-value commanders 'Maulvi Mansoor', 'Irshad' arrested in Pakistan

Gold & Silver

02:45 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Gold prices see slight decline in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 26 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 26, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.75 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349.35 for buying, and 352.8 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED's buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal's buying rate hovers at 73.05, and selling rate at 73.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 0800 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.75
Euro EUR 293.5 297.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.35 352.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.05 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.02 749.02
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.78
Danish Krone DKK 40.08 40.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.67 36.02
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.44 917.44
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.67 172.67
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.26 731.26
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 311.73 314.23
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: