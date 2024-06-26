Applications Open for PITB's WhizKids Summer Camp 2024

LAHORE - Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has organised a summer camp starting on July 17, 2024, to inculcate the spirit of curiosity and creativity in youth aged 8-17.
WhizKids Summer Camp 2024 is set to offer a summer full of discovery, excitement, and endless fun. This year’s camp promises a thrilling three-week journey with a diverse array of activities designed to boost skills and foster innovation. WhizKids initiative aims to immerse children from all backgrounds in the tech and entrepreneurship ecosystem, shaping the leaders of tomorrow. The camp will feature free workshops on coding, graphic designing, app development, entrepreneurship, marketing, and much more.
Chairman PITB, Faisal Yousaf, stated that the goal with WhizKids Summer Camp is to provide a platform for young innovators to explore their interests and develop new skills. We are committed to fostering an environment where children can thrive and become the future leaders of our nation. The registration deadline is July 7, 2024. The camp will run from July 17, 2024, to August 2, 2024, at the Arfa Software Technology Park.
Registration can be completed at bit.ly/WhizKids2024.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 26, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349.35 for buying, and 352.8 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED's buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal's buying rate hovers at 73.05, and selling rate at 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.35
|352.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.05
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.02
|749.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.08
|40.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.67
|36.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.44
|917.44
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.67
|172.67
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.73
|314.23
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
