FIFA celebrates Messi's Birthday with Arif Lohar's song 'Aa Tenu Moj Karavan'

Web Desk
11:49 AM | 26 Jun, 2024
FIFA celebrates Messi's Birthday with Arif Lohar's song 'Aa Tenu Moj Karavan'
Source: File Photo

Pakistani songs are known worldwide for their diverse range and unique styles, and a recent viral song by Arif Lohar made it to officials account of FIFA who used 'Aa Tenu Moj Karavan' to wish legendary footballer Lionel Messi on his birthday.

The Jugni singer dropped the famous song last year with millions and is now gaining international acclaim. The soccer's top governing body shared an Instagram video with montage of Messi with Arif Lohar's song as background music, captioning the video in Urdu with Messi ka Jadoo.

The clip sent football fans into a frenzy, with many sharing the clip with different captions. 

Lionel Messiis  Argentine footballer who leads Inter Miami and the Argentina national side. He is considered one of the greatest players ever, and has won eight Ballon d'Or awards, six European Golden Shoes, and numerous other accolades.

He bagged 34 trophies, including ten La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions Leagues, and led Argentina to victory in the 2021 Copa América and the 2022 World Cup.

The finest footballer of all time holds records for goals and assists in La Liga and is Argentina's all-time top scorer. 

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Dec-2023/lionel-messi-named-time-s-athlete-of-the-year-2023
 

