FIFA celebrates Messi's Birthday with Arif Lohar's song 'Aa Tenu Moj Karavan'

Pakistani songs are known worldwide for their diverse range and unique styles, and a recent viral song by Arif Lohar made it to officials account of FIFA who used 'Aa Tenu Moj Karavan' to wish legendary footballer Lionel Messi on his birthday.
The Jugni singer dropped the famous song last year with millions and is now gaining international acclaim. The soccer's top governing body shared an Instagram video with montage of Messi with Arif Lohar's song as background music, captioning the video in Urdu with Messi ka Jadoo.
The clip sent football fans into a frenzy, with many sharing the clip with different captions.
Lionel Messiis Argentine footballer who leads Inter Miami and the Argentina national side. He is considered one of the greatest players ever, and has won eight Ballon d'Or awards, six European Golden Shoes, and numerous other accolades.
He bagged 34 trophies, including ten La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions Leagues, and led Argentina to victory in the 2021 Copa América and the 2022 World Cup.
The finest footballer of all time holds records for goals and assists in La Liga and is Argentina's all-time top scorer.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 26, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349.35 for buying, and 352.8 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED's buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal's buying rate hovers at 73.05, and selling rate at 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.35
|352.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.05
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.02
|749.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.08
|40.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.67
|36.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.44
|917.44
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.67
|172.67
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.73
|314.23
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
