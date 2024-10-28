Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Mahira Khan under fire over awkward ramp walk

Mahira Khan Under Fire Over Awkward Ramp Walk

KARACHI – Pakistani actress and model Mahira Khan used to make headlines with her stunning looks or impeccable acting skills but this time she is talk of the town for the wrong reasons.

A video circulating on social media shows the “Raees” walking on a ramp at a fashion show. The Lollywood diva has donned black bodycon outfit paired with silver jewellery as she looks awesome in the dress.

However, social media users hit out at her for the way she walked on the ramp with one of them stating that it seems the actress is in hurry.

Another user wrote it is not a ramp walk as it appears that she is spring out.

The details of the fashion show where she performed are yet to be surface while there is no any statement from the actress so far.

However, a group of social media users kept focus on her beauty as they did not notice any awkwardness in the walk. Instead, they gushed over the beauty of the “Sadqay Tumhary” starlet for looking awesome in black outfit.

