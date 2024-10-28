Is Gohar Rasheed marrying Kubra Khan?

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

KARACHI – Seasoned actor Gohar Rasheed has dropped a hint of her marriage, leaving fans guessing about her bride.

The Dil-e-Momin star recently appeared in show hosted by Ushna Shah and opened up about his personal life.

During the interview, Ushna asked Gohar if he was still single, to which the actor revealed that he is no longer single. This is the first time he is sharing this news with the media.

While expressing her feeling for his to-be life partner, Gohar Rasheed said that he can’t imagine his life without this girl and that he is extremely happy.

Ushna Shah disclosed that the girl has been Gohar’s close friend for several years and that they are planning to get married soon.

Fans of Gohar Rashid and social media users are speculating that actress Kubra Khan is Gohar’s future wife, as there have been rumors about their relationship for years.

Both celebrities are yet to make official statement in this regard.

