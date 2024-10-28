Australia announce squad for T20 series against Pakistan

Australia announced its squad for the T20 series against Pakistan on Monday.

The Pakistan team will play three One Day Internationals and three T20 matches during their tour of Australia, with the T20 matches scheduled for Nov 14, 16, and 18.

The Australian T20 squad includes Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Short, Shane Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Zoey Barlett, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis, Jack Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardy, and Spencer Johnson.

Cricket Australia stated that players included in the T20 squad will join other team members if they are selected for the Test squad.

According to Cricket Australia, some members of the Test squad are not part of the T20 team, as they will miss the T20 series due to preparations for the Test series against India.