Nadia Khan reveals Meera offered Rs1m to create YouTube channel

Famous morning show host Nadia Khan revealed in a recent interview that actress Meera offered her Rs1 million to create her YouTube channel.

Nadia Khan mentioned that she has a long-standing friendship with Meera and has witnessed many ups and downs in her life.

She shared that she recently met Meera in Turkey, where Meera, becoming emotional, hugged her and said she would give her Rs1 million if she could create a great YouTube channel for her.

Nadia Khan stated that she told Meera she would create the channel regardless, but Meera insisted, “I will give you Rs1 million; you have to make an excellent channel.”