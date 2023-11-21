Adnan Siddiqui, Ayesha Omar and Mehwish Hayat sparkle at exclusive event by the campfire

In a dazzling convergence of glamour and camaraderie, a bevvy of Pakistani celebrities, including the ever-charismatic Adnan Siddiqui, the vivacious Ayesha Omar, and the enchanting Mehwish Hayat, graced a spectacular event set against the backdrop of a crackling campfire. The evening unfolded as a symphony of entertainment and exclusivity, with Adnan Siddiqui taking centre stage to serenade the star-studded gathering with his flute melodies.

Omar, the fashion-forward sensation, offered a sneak peek into the soirée through her lens, treating fans to an exclusive glimpse of the glittering affair. From candid moments to the enchanting ambience, her Instagram stories became a virtual gateway for fans into this dazzling celebrity rendezvous.

Adding a touch of charm to the evening, Siddiqui showcased his musical prowess, casting a spell with his flute tunes that reverberated under the starlit sky. Omar also shared an adorable selfie featuring herself and Hayat.