BS Nursing admission 2024 announced; here’s how to apply online

LAHORE – The Directorate General of Nursing Services, Punjab, has announced admission for BS Nursing Generic 4 years degree program in more than 40 public sector Government Nursing colleges of the province.

List of Colleges Where You Can Apply For Admission

These nursing colleges affiliated with Government Hospitals have announced the admissions;

General College of Nursing, Attock College of Nursing, Bahawalnagar College of Nursing Attached Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, Bahawalpur City, Bahawalpur College of Nursing, Bahawalpur Saddar, Bahawalpur College of Nursing, Bhakkar College of Nursing, Chakwal College of Nursing, DG Khan Medical College, Dera Ghazi Khan College of Nursing Attached Allied Hospital, Faisalabad City, Faisalabad College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Faisalabad City, Faisalabad College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital Gujranwala, General College of Nursing & Midwifery, Gujrat General College of Nursing, Hafizabad General College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Jhang College of Nursing and Midwifery, Jhelum College of Nursing, Kasur College of Nursing, Khanewal College of Nursing, Khushab College of Nursing and Midwifery FJMU Lahore College of Nursing, Children’s Hospital, Lahore College of Nursing, Govt. Teaching Hospital, Shahdara, Lahore College of Nursing, Jinnah Hospital, Lahore College of Nursing, King Edward Medical University – Mayo Hospital, Lahore College of Nursing, Lahore General Hospital, Lahore Cantt, Lahore College of Nursing, SIMS, Lahore Post Graduate College of Nursing, Lahore City, Lahore School of Nursing, Jinnah Hospital, Lahore School of Nursing, Lady Willington Hospital, Lahore College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Layyah College of Nursing, Lodhran Lodhran College of Nursing, Mandi Bahuddin College of Nursing, Mianwali School of Nursing, Nishtar Hospital, Multan City, Multan College of Nursing, NMU, Muzaffargarh, Multan College of Nursing, Narowal Narowal College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital Okara City, Okara College of Nursing, Pakpattan School of Nursing, Sheikh Zayed Medical Collage, Rahim Yar Khan College of Nursing, Rajanpur College of Nursing Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Rawalpindi College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital Rawalpindi, Rawalpindi College of Nursing, Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi College of General Nursing, DHQ Teaching Hospital, Sahiwal General College of Nursing, Sargodha College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Sheikhupura College of Nursing, KSMC, Sialkot Sialkot College of Nursing, Gojra, Toba Tek Singh

What is the Last Date For BS Nursing Admission 2024?

If you have decided to apply for a new nursing admission at one of the Punjab Government Colleges, please be aware that the deadline for online applications is November 30, 2023.

How to Apply Online for BS Nursing Admission 2024?

The candidates are required to get themselves registered on the web-portal. The candidates shall upload all the required attested documents i.e. copy of CNIC (Front & Back side), F.Sc. Certificate, matric Certificate Domicile.

How Much Stipend Candidates Will Receive?

Selected candidates will receive a stipend of Rs31,470 per month during the said degree program, as per government Policy.

Eligibility Criteria for BSN Generic (4 Years Degree Program)

Matric with Science (Physics, Chemistry& Biology as Compulsory Subjects)

F.Sc. (Pre-Medical) with minimum 50% marks from any recognized Board. (Merit will be determined on the basis of marks of F.Sc. (Pre-Medical).

Note: Merit will be determined on the basis of marks of F.Sc. (Premedical). In case two or more candidates have equal marks in F.Sc. (Premedical) then the merit shall be determined on the basis of obtained marks in Matric with Science. In case of two or more candidates have equal marks in F.Sc. (Pre-medical) as well as in Matric with Science then merit will be determined on the basis of seniority with respect to the upper age of the candidate. In case of all things are equal then the case will be decided by the SIIC&ME Department.

Age: up to 35 years.

Domicile: Punjab Province

What is The Processing Fee?

The candidates will pay an amount of Rs500 as a processing fee to be deposited in Bank of Punjab through cash management system (CMS) only.

The receipt shall be uploaded on the web-portal.

The directorate will share the necessary instruction, guidelines, schedule and merit list on the web-portal to facilitate the candidates.

Seats available

For both boys and girls, the Government Nursing Admission 2024 in Punjab, Pakistan, has offered around 6000 seats.

3000 seats are set aside for the morning shift and another three thousand for the afternoon shift.

For any further details and clarification may contact the following official helpline Number ( 042-99200967) or ( 042-99206256) during office hours.