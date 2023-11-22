Search

Pakistan

BS Nursing admission 2024 announced; here’s how to apply online

Web Desk
12:13 AM | 22 Nov, 2023
BS Nursing admission 2024 announced; here’s how to apply online

LAHORE – The Directorate General of Nursing Services, Punjab, has announced admission for BS Nursing Generic 4 years degree program in more than 40 public sector Government Nursing colleges of the province.

List of Colleges Where You Can Apply For Admission

These nursing colleges affiliated with Government Hospitals have announced the admissions;

  1. General College of Nursing, Attock
  2. College of Nursing, Bahawalnagar
  3. College of Nursing Attached Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, Bahawalpur City, Bahawalpur
  4. College of Nursing, Bahawalpur Saddar, Bahawalpur
  5. College of Nursing, Bhakkar
  6. College of Nursing, Chakwal
  7. College of Nursing, DG Khan Medical College, Dera Ghazi Khan
  8. College of Nursing Attached Allied Hospital, Faisalabad City, Faisalabad
  9. College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Faisalabad City, Faisalabad
  10. College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital Gujranwala,
  11. General College of Nursing & Midwifery, Gujrat
  12. General College of Nursing, Hafizabad
  13. General College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Jhang
  14. College of Nursing and Midwifery, Jhelum
  15. College of Nursing, Kasur
  16. College of Nursing, Khanewal
  17. College of Nursing, Khushab
  18. College of Nursing and Midwifery FJMU Lahore
  19. College of Nursing, Children’s Hospital, Lahore
  20. College of Nursing, Govt. Teaching Hospital, Shahdara, Lahore
  21. College of Nursing, Jinnah Hospital, Lahore
  22. College of Nursing, King Edward Medical University – Mayo Hospital, Lahore
  23. College of Nursing, Lahore General Hospital, Lahore Cantt, Lahore
  24. College of Nursing, SIMS, Lahore
  25. Post Graduate College of Nursing, Lahore City, Lahore
  26. School of Nursing, Jinnah Hospital, Lahore
  27. School of Nursing, Lady Willington Hospital, Lahore
  28. College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Layyah
  29. College of Nursing, Lodhran Lodhran
  30. College of Nursing, Mandi Bahuddin
  31. College of Nursing, Mianwali
  32. School of Nursing, Nishtar Hospital, Multan City, Multan
  33. College of Nursing, NMU, Muzaffargarh, Multan
  34. College of Nursing, Narowal Narowal
  35. College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital Okara City, Okara
  36. College of Nursing, Pakpattan
  37. School of Nursing, Sheikh Zayed Medical Collage, Rahim Yar Khan
  38. College of Nursing, Rajanpur
  39. College of Nursing Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Rawalpindi
  40. College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital Rawalpindi, Rawalpindi
  41. College of Nursing, Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi
  42. College of General Nursing, DHQ Teaching Hospital, Sahiwal
  43. General College of Nursing, Sargodha
  44. College of Nursing, DHQ Hospital, Sheikhupura
  45. College of Nursing, KSMC, Sialkot Sialkot
  46. College of Nursing, Gojra, Toba Tek Singh

What is the Last Date For BS Nursing Admission 2024?

If you have decided to apply for a new nursing admission at one of the Punjab Government Colleges, please be aware that the deadline for online applications is November 30, 2023.

How to Apply Online for BS Nursing Admission 2024?

The candidates are required to get themselves registered on the web-portal. The candidates shall upload all the required attested documents i.e. copy of CNIC (Front & Back side), F.Sc. Certificate, matric Certificate Domicile.

How Much Stipend Candidates Will Receive?

Selected candidates will receive a stipend of Rs31,470 per month during the said degree program, as per government Policy.

Eligibility Criteria for BSN Generic (4 Years Degree Program)

Matric with Science (Physics, Chemistry& Biology as Compulsory Subjects)

F.Sc. (Pre-Medical) with minimum 50% marks from any recognized Board. (Merit will be determined on the basis of marks of F.Sc. (Pre-Medical).

Note: Merit will be determined on the basis of marks of F.Sc. (Premedical). In case two or more candidates have equal marks in F.Sc. (Premedical) then the merit shall be determined on the basis of obtained marks in Matric with Science. In case of two or more candidates have equal marks in F.Sc. (Pre-medical) as well as in Matric with Science then merit will be determined on the basis of seniority with respect to the upper age of the candidate. In case of all things are equal then the case will be decided by the SIIC&ME Department.

Age: up to 35 years.

Domicile: Punjab Province

What is The Processing Fee?

The candidates will pay an amount of Rs500 as a processing fee to be deposited in Bank of Punjab through cash management system (CMS) only.

The receipt shall be uploaded on the web-portal.  

The directorate will share the necessary instruction, guidelines, schedule and merit list on the web-portal to facilitate the candidates.

Seats available

For both boys and girls, the Government Nursing Admission 2024 in Punjab, Pakistan, has offered around 6000 seats. 
3000 seats are set aside for the morning shift and another three thousand for the afternoon shift. 

For any further details and clarification may contact the following official helpline Number ( 042-99200967) or ( 042-99206256) during office hours.

Punjab Medical and Dental Colleges Admissions 2023-24 are open now; here’s how to apply for MBBS

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

09:54 PM | 20 Nov, 2023

FPSC releases preliminary test answer sheet for CSS exam 2024

01:38 PM | 20 Nov, 2023

CSS MPT 2024 Answer Keys

08:42 PM | 15 Nov, 2023

How to check married status online: a step-by-step guide!

03:29 PM | 15 Nov, 2023

FBISE announces major change in matric, intermediate practical exams ...

09:31 AM | 15 Nov, 2023

100 Prize Bond – Check Nov 2023 Draw Results here

08:22 PM | 13 Nov, 2023

Punjab announces date for matric exams 2024, admission schedule

Advertisement

Latest

12:13 AM | 22 Nov, 2023

BS Nursing admission 2024 announced; here’s how to apply online

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 21 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 21st November 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee losses against US dollar, Dirham and Riyal - Check forex rates here

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee continues to recover losses against US dollar and other currencies as the government reaches staff level agreement with International Monetary Fund board for the disbursement of second tranche of bailout funds. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Tuesday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 286.1 for buying and 289.15 for selling.

Euro saw a huge raise and the price stands at 312 for buying and 315 for selling. British Pound alos moves up and hovers around 358 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moved down at 78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 75.9.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.1 289.15
Euro EUR 312 315
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.25 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.9 76.65
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.37 771.37
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 42.01 42.41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.82 37.17
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 930.96 939.96
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.34 61.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.93 173.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 745.47 753.47
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.85 79.55
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.25 27.55
Swiss Franc CHF 324.03 326.53
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan remain under pressure – Check today gold rates here

Gold remains one of top performing commodities in Pakistan but remains under pressure in recent days.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 21 November 2023

After touching around two two-month high, the price of gold in Pakistan on Tuesday reached Rs215,000 per tola for 24-karat gold and Rs197,083 per tola for 22-karat gold.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is Rs184,328, 10 grams of 22-karat gold priced Rs168,967.

In global market, gold prices saw massive improvement, with the ongoing rate standing at $1,993 per ounce, after gaining $18.50.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Karachi PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Islamabad PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Peshawar PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Quetta PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Sialkot PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Attock PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Gujranwala PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Jehlum PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Multan PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Bahawalpur PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Gujrat PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Nawabshah PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Chakwal PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Hyderabad PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Nowshehra PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Sargodha PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Faisalabad PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Mirpur PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: