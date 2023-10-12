Punjab Medical And Dental Colleges Admissions 2023-24 opens; here’s how to apply for MBBS

The Punjab government has released the admission schedule for private medical and dental colleges.

As per the released schedule, the admissions will be open from October 16th to 31st. Medical aspirants can visit the online portal of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) for submission.

University of Health Sciences Lahore will be collecting the fees for all private medical colleges.

Applicants need to complete an application form, which may include their academic records, test scores, letters of recommendation, and a personal statement.

“In compliance with the Admission Policy notified by the Government of Punjab on 27th September. 2023, the University of Health Sciences (UHS), Lahore invites applications from the eligible candidates. through its online application portal for admission to MBBS and BDS programs in the following Government Medical and Dental Colleges of Punjab for the Session 2023-2024,” a notification said.

Colleges list for admissions in MBBS 2023

Allama lqbal Medical College, Lahore Ameer-ud-Din Medical College, Lahore D.G. Khan Medical College, Dera Ghazi Khan Fatima Jinnah Medical College (for Women), Lahore Gujranwala Medical College, Gujranwala Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College, Sialkot King Edward Medical College, Lahore Nawaz Sharif Medical College, Gujrat

Nishtar Medical College, Multan Punjab Medical College, Faisalabad Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, Bahawalpur Rawalpindi Medical College, Rawalpindi Sahiwal Medical College, Sahiwal Sargodha Medical College, Sargodha Services Institute of Medical Sciences, Lahore Sheikh Zayed Medical College, Rahimyar Khan

Dental Colleges

de'Montmorency College of Dentistry, Lahore Dental Institute. Punjab Medical College, Faisalabad

Nishtar Institute of Dentistry, Multan

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA FOR MBBS 2023

It said candidate must have passed the MDCAT with a minimum of 55pc (i.e. 110/200) marks for MBBS and 50% (i.e. 100/200) marks for admission to BDS program.

Provided that the mandatory requirement of MDCAT shall not apply to the candidates admitted on special program seat pre-defined exclusively for foreign students and on the seats reserved for Overseas (being a Pakistani citizen permanently resident in foreign country) Pakistanis. who have studied and passed HSSC 12th grade examination or equivalent from outside Pakistan. Such students shall qualify SAT-II with minimum score of 550 in each subject or a foreign MCAT examination or UCAT examination with 50% marks in the subjects of Biology. Chemistry, and Physics/Mathematics. Please note that the result of last year's MDCAT (i.e. MDCAT-2022) shall not be valid for seeking admission in the Session 2023-24.

The candidate must possess a Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) qualification or an equivalent 12th grade qualification recognized in Pakistan (IBCC Equivalence Certificate is mandatory in this case) and having obtained minimum 61:N marks therein, and has passed the subjects of Biology and Chemistry and either Physics or Mathematics in the examination.

The candidate must have the domicile certificate of any district of Punjab. Candidates having domicile of Islamabad (ICT) can apply on open merit seats only. Those applying on Quota seats must fulfill additional eligibility requirements as stipulated in the Prospectus.

MBBS Merit Calculation Formula

Matric/Equivalent – 10 percent

F.Sc/ Equivalent – 40 percent

MDCAT – 50 percent

How To Apply in Medical College for MBBS in Pakistan

Visit UHS website (www.uhs.edu.pk), and Create an account by providing your Name. Father/Guardian Name. Email ID and a Password.

First, indicate your preference for the MBBS and BDS programs.

You can choose either MBBS or BDS or both. If you select both MBBS and BDS, you will need to specify your preference for each program.

After choosing a program. select the category or categories of seats you wish to apply for.

Fill in your personal details on the application form. including your name. domicile. contact information. address. nationality, gender. date of birth. etc.

Enter your qualification details, such as your SSC and HSSC marks. year of passing. subjects/study group. etc.

Provide details about your MDCAT or other admission test scores.

Determine the order of preference for medical and/or dental colleges. You can select as many colleges as you wish to enter. depending on the seat category. You can edit your application until the closing date. but the number and order of preference will be final and unchangeable after the submission deadline.

Colleges not included in your preference list will not be considered for admission.

Upload scanned documents, ensuring each document is within a maximum size of 2 MB. as specified in the advertisement published in national newspapers on 5th October 2023 also available on UHS website: www.uhs.edu.pk).

Read and acknowledge the Undertaking/Affidavit. Verify the provided information and attachments before submission. Submit the online application.

You will receive a confirmation notification via your email address and primary mobile number.

Download and print both the submitted application and the bank challan for the processing fee.

Visit the nearest branch of The Bank of Punjab (BOP) with the fee challan to deposit the non-refundable Admission Processing Fee of Rs. 2.000 per program. This fee can also be deposited through online banking. Your application process is now complete.

Admission Schedule