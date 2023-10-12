Punjab Medical And Dental Colleges Admissions 2023-24 opens; here’s how to apply for MBBS

The Punjab government has released the admission schedule for private medical and dental colleges.
As per the released schedule, the admissions will be open from October 16th to 31st. Medical aspirants can visit the online portal of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) for submission.
University of Health Sciences Lahore will be collecting the fees for all private medical colleges.
Applicants need to complete an application form, which may include their academic records, test scores, letters of recommendation, and a personal statement.
“In compliance with the Admission Policy notified by the Government of Punjab on 27th September. 2023, the University of Health Sciences (UHS), Lahore invites applications from the eligible candidates. through its online application portal for admission to MBBS and BDS programs in the following Government Medical and Dental Colleges of Punjab for the Session 2023-2024,” a notification said.
Allama lqbal Medical College, Lahore Ameer-ud-Din Medical College, Lahore D.G. Khan Medical College, Dera Ghazi Khan Fatima Jinnah Medical College (for Women), Lahore Gujranwala Medical College, Gujranwala Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College, Sialkot King Edward Medical College, Lahore Nawaz Sharif Medical College, Gujrat
Nishtar Medical College, Multan Punjab Medical College, Faisalabad Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, Bahawalpur Rawalpindi Medical College, Rawalpindi Sahiwal Medical College, Sahiwal Sargodha Medical College, Sargodha Services Institute of Medical Sciences, Lahore Sheikh Zayed Medical College, Rahimyar Khan
Dental Colleges
de'Montmorency College of Dentistry, Lahore Dental Institute. Punjab Medical College, Faisalabad
Nishtar Institute of Dentistry, Multan
It said candidate must have passed the MDCAT with a minimum of 55pc (i.e. 110/200) marks for MBBS and 50% (i.e. 100/200) marks for admission to BDS program.
Provided that the mandatory requirement of MDCAT shall not apply to the candidates admitted on special program seat pre-defined exclusively for foreign students and on the seats reserved for Overseas (being a Pakistani citizen permanently resident in foreign country) Pakistanis. who have studied and passed HSSC 12th grade examination or equivalent from outside Pakistan. Such students shall qualify SAT-II with minimum score of 550 in each subject or a foreign MCAT examination or UCAT examination with 50% marks in the subjects of Biology. Chemistry, and Physics/Mathematics. Please note that the result of last year's MDCAT (i.e. MDCAT-2022) shall not be valid for seeking admission in the Session 2023-24.
The candidate must possess a Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) qualification or an equivalent 12th grade qualification recognized in Pakistan (IBCC Equivalence Certificate is mandatory in this case) and having obtained minimum 61:N marks therein, and has passed the subjects of Biology and Chemistry and either Physics or Mathematics in the examination.
The candidate must have the domicile certificate of any district of Punjab. Candidates having domicile of Islamabad (ICT) can apply on open merit seats only. Those applying on Quota seats must fulfill additional eligibility requirements as stipulated in the Prospectus.
MBBS Merit Calculation Formula
Matric/Equivalent – 10 percent
F.Sc/ Equivalent – 40 percent
MDCAT – 50 percent
Admission Schedule
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 12, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.4
|279.4
|Euro
|EUR
|290.1
|293
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345.6
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.2
|753.2
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.56
|38.96
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.9
|40.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|290.1
|293
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|35.83
|36.18
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.53
|915.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.23
|59.83
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.29
|171.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.95
|26.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.78
|735.78
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.98
|77.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201
|203
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.8
|26.1
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.97
|312.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs207,900 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 178,240.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Karachi
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Quetta
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Attock
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Multan
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.