Personal physician updates about Imran Khan's health in Adiala Jail

04:16 PM | 12 Oct, 2023
Personal physician updates about Imran Khan's health in Adiala Jail
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan is in sound mental and physical health, says his personal physician Dr Usman Yousaf after examining him in Adiala jail. 

Talking to media, Yousaf said he conducted medical examination of the former prime minister after getting permission from authorities.

“I am very happy to meet Imran Khan, I feel his health is better than before,” he said. 

After being shot during his party’s long march, Imran Khan gained weight as he had reduced physical exercise, he said, adding that now the health condition of the PTI chairman has improved.

The physician said Khan is suffering from minor digestive problem which he used to have before. He has prescribed a test and medicine to the PTI chief.

The PTI chief has been detained in jail since August 5 when he was arrested following his conviction in the Toshakhana case. After the sentence was suspended by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) took him into custody on judicial remand in cipher case. 

