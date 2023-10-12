Mahira Khan shares her Haldi pictures in sari designed by Khadija Shah

In the picturesque hill station of Bhurban in Pakistan's Punjab province, Pakistan's superstar Mahira Khan tied the knot with her longtime beau, Salim Karim. Since then, she's been generously sharing glimpses of her wedding and pre-wedding festivities, showcasing her impeccable style, as always.
Khan recently unveiled photographs from her haldi ceremony, and her outfit has left fashion enthusiasts awestruck.
Clad in a radiant yellow sari, she exuded the essence of a golden fairy or 'Sonpari,' as some might say. This exquisite organza sari hails from the esteemed brand Elan, designed by the celebrated Pakistani designer Khadijah Shah. The sari appeared to be tailor-made for Mahira, as she herself confirmed in her caption, "My Khadija made this sari for me…"
The sari featured ethereal, celestial stone and embroidery work along its hem and pallu, with the remaining expanse left intentionally unadorned to draw attention to the captivating stone craftsmanship. The Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay complemented the sari with a matching yellow blouse adorned with intricate stonework. Her makeup was tastefully minimal, allowing her natural beauty to shine, while her hair cascaded freely. To complete the look, her arms sparkled with coordinating yellow bangles.
The comment section overflowed with adoring words and heart emojis from fans and fellow celebrities alike.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 12, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.4
|279.4
|Euro
|EUR
|290.1
|293
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345.6
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.2
|753.2
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.56
|38.96
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.9
|40.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|290.1
|293
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|35.83
|36.18
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.53
|915.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.23
|59.83
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.29
|171.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.95
|26.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.78
|735.78
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.98
|77.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201
|203
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.8
|26.1
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.97
|312.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs207,900 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 178,240.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Karachi
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Quetta
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Attock
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Multan
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
