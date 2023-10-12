Search

Lifestyle

Mahira Khan shares her Haldi pictures in sari designed by Khadija Shah

Maheen Khawaja
05:19 PM | 12 Oct, 2023
Mahira Khan shares her Haldi pictures in sari designed by Khadija Shah
Source: Mahira Khan (Instagram)

In the picturesque hill station of Bhurban in Pakistan's Punjab province, Pakistan's superstar Mahira Khan tied the knot with her longtime beau, Salim Karim. Since then, she's been generously sharing glimpses of her wedding and pre-wedding festivities, showcasing her impeccable style, as always. 

Khan recently unveiled photographs from her haldi ceremony, and her outfit has left fashion enthusiasts awestruck.

Clad in a radiant yellow sari, she exuded the essence of a golden fairy or 'Sonpari,' as some might say. This exquisite organza sari hails from the esteemed brand Elan, designed by the celebrated Pakistani designer Khadijah Shah. The sari appeared to be tailor-made for Mahira, as she herself confirmed in her caption, "My Khadija made this sari for me…"

The sari featured ethereal, celestial stone and embroidery work along its hem and pallu, with the remaining expanse left intentionally unadorned to draw attention to the captivating stone craftsmanship. The Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay complemented the sari with a matching yellow blouse adorned with intricate stonework. Her makeup was tastefully minimal, allowing her natural beauty to shine, while her hair cascaded freely. To complete the look, her arms sparkled with coordinating yellow bangles.

The comment section overflowed with adoring words and heart emojis from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

Inside Mahira Khan's mesmerizing mehndi ceremony

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

07:18 PM | 11 Oct, 2023

Indian actor Aamir Khan shares daughter’s wedding date

07:00 PM | 11 Oct, 2023

Hassan Ali's wife treats fans with latest pictures amidst World Cup

04:31 PM | 11 Oct, 2023

FIA presents updated report on Adil Raja's social media posts against ...

08:54 PM | 10 Oct, 2023

Why was Shehnaaz Gill in hospital amidst her movie's promotion?

10:23 PM | 9 Oct, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's security beefed up to Y+ amid death threats

06:14 PM | 9 Oct, 2023

Ali Zafar showers praise on Mamya Shajaffar, call her a new star

Advertisement

Latest

05:19 PM | 12 Oct, 2023

Mahira Khan shares her Haldi pictures in sari designed by Khadija Shah

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 12 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 12 October, 2023.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 12, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 12, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 276.4 279.4
Euro EUR 290.1 293
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345.6 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.7
Australian Dollar AUD 175.25 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.2 753.2
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.56 38.96
Danish Krone DKK 39.9 40.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 290.1 293
Indian Rupee INR 35.83 36.18
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.53 915.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.23 59.83
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.29 171.29
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.95 26.25
Omani Riyal OMR 727.78 735.78
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.98 77.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 201 203
Swedish Korona SEK 25.8 26.1
Swiss Franc CHF 309.97 312.47
Thai Bhat THB 7.66 7.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 12, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs207,900 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 178,240.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 12 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Karachi PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Islamabad PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Peshawar PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Quetta PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Sialkot PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Attock PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Gujranwala PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Jehlum PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Multan PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Bahawalpur PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Gujrat PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Nawabshah PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Chakwal PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Hyderabad PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Nowshehra PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Sargodha PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Faisalabad PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Mirpur PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: