Inside Mahira Khan's mesmerizing mehndi ceremony

Once again, Lollywood sweetheart, Mahira Khan, has left the world spellbound, this time by sharing enchanting snapshots from her Mehndi event.
Known for her versatility and grandeur, the Superstar diva is taking over social media after she announced her marriage to businessman Salim Karim. The newlywed couple has been receiving warm wishes from everyone including Khan's millions of fans across borders."
In these shared pictures, Mahira, a true maestro in the world of entertainment, graces us in a resplendent purple dress complemented by a stunning red dupatta gracefully adorning her head. As she descends a floral-clad staircase, her brother and companions lend their hands in creating a magical moment.
"Right before we were heading down. Asim put a whole string of motias on my arm. Just because. He is Asim, and I'm his Mahiru. Forever InshAllah. Mehndi." she captioned the post.
Fans and admirers showered the actress with love and praise in the comment section.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-09/1696852705-6536.jpeg
Karim and Khan tied the knot in an intimate destination wedding in Bhurban. Khan was previously married to Ali Askari with whom she has a son. The former couple divorced in 2015.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 9, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.65
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.1
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176.25
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.62
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,200 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 169,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Karachi
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Quetta
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Attock
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Multan
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.