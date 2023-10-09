Search

Inside Mahira Khan's mesmerizing mehndi ceremony

Maheen Khawaja
05:31 PM | 9 Oct, 2023
Mahira Khan
Source: Instagram

Once again, Lollywood sweetheart, Mahira Khan, has left the world spellbound, this time by sharing enchanting snapshots from her Mehndi event. 

Known for her versatility and grandeur, the Superstar diva is taking over social media after she announced her marriage to businessman Salim Karim. The newlywed couple has been receiving warm wishes from everyone including Khan's millions of fans across borders."

In these shared pictures, Mahira, a true maestro in the world of entertainment, graces us in a resplendent purple dress complemented by a stunning red dupatta gracefully adorning her head. As she descends a floral-clad staircase, her brother and companions lend their hands in creating a magical moment.

"Right before we were heading down. Asim put a whole string of motias on my arm. Just because. He is Asim, and I'm his Mahiru. Forever InshAllah. Mehndi." she captioned the post.

Fans and admirers showered the actress with love and praise in the comment section.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-09/1696852705-6536.jpeg

Karim and Khan tied the knot in an intimate destination wedding in Bhurban. Khan was previously married to Ali Askari with whom she has a son. The former couple divorced in 2015.

Mahira Khan expresses gratitude to her “insanely amazing” friends and family post wedding

