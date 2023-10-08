Mahira Khan expresses gratitude to her “insanely amazing” friends and family post wedding

The internet remains smitten with Mahira's wedding as she continues to share more of her beautiful journey.

Pakistani actress, Mahira Khan, known for her versatility and grandeur, is taking over social media after she announced her marriage to businessman Salim Karim. The newlywed couple has been receiving warm wishes from everyone including Khan's millions of fans across borders.

To pay her due respect and express gratitude for the immense love she received throughout this beautiful period, the Humsafar star has taken to Instagram to share details of the pre-wedding festivities and also to thank those who “had seen it all” with her, “held” the star when she “was down and clapped when” she “succeeded.”

Posing next to her family and friends, the 38-year-old actress shared candid moments from her mayoun ceremony on Instagram and also revealed the little request she made.

Beginning her wholesome note with by reminiscing the first time Khan broke the news of her wedding to her friends, the star wrote, “So when I told my friends about the wedding… I also laid out a few ‘requests’. This is how they went.”

The Humsafar famed actress then added the conversation between her fans and shared the cheeky remarks, “Me - Guys please I’m too old for dances, can we not have dances ?

Friends - No. we have to.

M - Ok just one?

F - Hell No.

M - Ok please no dholkis before Bhurban. We should all just chill.

F - talk to the [hand]”

The Bin Roye star also revealed how as the big day approached fast, she was eager to celebrate herself and her close people.

“As time came close and they all were over everyday.. I realised they just wanted to celebrate me and us.”

The Ho Mann Jahaan star also shared how her childhood and work friends “had seen it all” and were there for her. “My childhood friends, work friends, my cousins… had seen it all with me - held me when I was down and clapped when I succeeded. I had done the same with them.”

She then thanked “these insanely amazing humans” whom she calls “family.”

“I love you all so freaking much. Alhumdulillah. MashAllah,” the star added.

Wishing her “bestest friend” a happy birthday, Khan wrote, “My bestest friend in the whole world surprised me at the Mehndi and I still can’t believe she made it. It’s her birthday today - I love you my insia lotia. Always and forever.”

Karim and Khan tied the knot in an intimate destination wedding in Bhurban. Khan was previously married to Ali Askari with whom she has a son. The former couple divorced in 2015.