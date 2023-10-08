Israel-Gaza conflict: Hezbollah rockets pound Golan Heights border as hundreds dead in recent clashes

JERUSALEM – Deadly clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian groups continue unabated in parts of southern Israel, and Lebanese militia Hezbollah now pounded rockets and artillery onto posts as they fight for Palestinians.
The scale of Hamas attacks, and Israeli airstrikes sent shockwaves across the globe amid deadly skirmishes as hundreds of people lost their lives while thousands suffered injuries.
The Iran-backed militant group targeted Israeli positions in the occupied Golan Heights border area, where hundreds of rockets and shells were fired at several Israeli positions.
Amid the worrisome situation, Israelis sounded alarms and urged citizens in neighboring regions to migrate south, amid fear of escalation in attacks.
Hezbollah also praised Hamas's attack on the Jewish nation, against normalization of ties. It also announced closely following situation in Gaza and said its members are in contact with the leadership of the Palestinian group members.
Lebanon's Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for a rocket and artillery attack on Shebaa Farms, an area occupied by Israel, saying it was "in solidarity" with the Palestinian people.— TRT World (@trtworld) October 8, 2023
In retaliation, Israel fired artillery into southern Lebanon pic.twitter.com/JtUUOXvtke
As of Sunday, over 44 soldiers have been killed and 300 Palestinians also martyred in aftermath of Saturday’s attacks as the large-scale Hamas attack took the world by surprise.
Hamas and its allies have been calling for the blockade to end and have organised protests at the fence that separates the caged region from the Jewish state.
After casualties, Israeli forces said they were prepared for all kind of scenarios and will continue to protect the security of the residents.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 8, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346.5
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.2
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.62
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,600 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 167,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Karachi
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Quetta
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Attock
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Multan
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
