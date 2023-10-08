Search

Israel-Gaza conflict: Hezbollah rockets pound Golan Heights border as hundreds dead in recent clashes

Web Desk
04:48 PM | 8 Oct, 2023
Israel-Gaza conflict: Hezbollah rockets pound Golan Heights border as hundreds dead in recent clashes
Source: File Photo

JERUSALEM – Deadly clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian groups continue unabated in parts of southern Israel, and Lebanese militia Hezbollah now pounded rockets and artillery onto posts as they fight for Palestinians.

The scale of Hamas attacks, and Israeli airstrikes sent shockwaves across the globe amid deadly skirmishes as hundreds of people lost their lives while thousands suffered injuries.

The Iran-backed militant group targeted Israeli positions in the occupied Golan Heights border area, where hundreds of rockets and shells were fired at several Israeli positions.

Amid the worrisome situation, Israelis sounded alarms and urged citizens in neighboring regions to migrate south, amid fear of escalation in attacks.

Hezbollah also praised Hamas's attack on the Jewish nation, against normalization of ties. It also announced closely following situation in Gaza and said its members are in contact with the leadership of the Palestinian group members.

As of Sunday, over 44 soldiers have been killed and 300 Palestinians also martyred in aftermath of Saturday’s attacks as the large-scale Hamas attack took the world by surprise.

Hamas and its allies have been calling for the blockade to end and have organised protests at the fence that separates the caged region from the Jewish state.

After casualties, Israeli forces said they were prepared for all kind of scenarios and will continue to protect the security of the residents.

Pakistan raises concerns over hostilities between Israel and Palestinians 

