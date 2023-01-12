Governor withdraws Punjab CM’s de-notification order after Parvez Elahi survives trust vote

Court disposes of Elahi's plea in today's hearing
LAHORE – Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman on Thursday withdrew his order to de-notify Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi as the latter managed to secure the vote of confidence after late-night drama.
A counsel of Balighur Rehman apprised the Lahore High Court about the de-notification order as a five-judge bench heard a petition filed by Punjab Chief Minister challenging Balighur Rehman’s authority.
The court was informed that the Punjab Governor has withdrawn his notification to de-notify Elahi who secured the confidence of 186 members.
During today’s hearing, the LHC bench inquired whether the Punjab governor was satisfied with the vote of confidence.
Justice Shaikh of LHC remarked that the floor test has been completed. Does this means that the matter has been resolved now, he inquired. The hearing was later adjourned.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 11, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|235.6
|238.15
|Euro
|EUR
|271
|273
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|306
|309
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.75
|69.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.7
|66.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|168
|170
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|607.43
|611.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|180
|182
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.69
|33.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.96
|33.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.76
|2.84
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|746.53
|751.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.98
|147.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|593.54
|598.04
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|171.42
|172.72
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|247.56
|249.31
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.82
|6.92
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs179,600 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs153,980. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 140,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,850.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
