Search

Pakistan

PTI’s Shahbaz Gill gets relief from Sindh High Court in sedition cases

Web Desk 02:26 PM | 12 Jan, 2023
PTI’s Shahbaz Gill gets relief from Sindh High Court in sedition cases
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill gets some relief as the outspoken politician is facing a flurry of cases since August 2022 for being accused of spreading chaos, and inciting masses against the state institutions.

Reports in local media suggest that the Sindh High Court disposed of three cases registered against Gill in the provincial capital Karachi.

Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto heard the case on the PTI leader’s request to quash three cases filed against him in wake of his remarks against former officers of security institutes. 

Investigators apprised the court that the report regarding the classification of cases against Gill as C-class will be submitted to the magistrates.

In his plea, Gill maintained that similar cases have already been lodged against him in Lahore, seeking court orders to void these cases.

PTI’s Shahbaz Gill returns after mysteriously disappearing from Lahore’s Services hospital

Last month, the Balochistan High Court directed to quash of FIRs registered against Shahbaz Gill in the region, ruling that multiple cases cannot be registered against an accused in a single case.

Pakistan

Army turns down ECP request to deploy troops during Sindh’s LG polls

03:32 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

Mehwish Hayat moves court against smear campaign

03:18 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

Sindh police gets permission to arrest Sophia Mirza, Maryam Mirza in wedding dance fraud case

02:05 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

Arrest warrants issued for Imran Khan, other PTI leaders in contempt case

11:04 AM | 10 Jan, 2023

Accountability court orders to unfreeze Ishaq Dar’s assets, bank accounts

01:14 PM | 7 Jan, 2023

PTI locked horns with military in no-trust vote against Imran Khan, Fawad says on BBC’s HARDtalk

09:44 AM | 7 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Teaser of ‘Yunhi’ featuring Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf is out now

03:30 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 12, 2023

08:04 AM | 12 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 11, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 235.6 238.15
Euro EUR 271 273
UK Pound Sterling GBP 306 309
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.75 69.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.7 66.35
Australian Dollar AUD 168 170
Bahrain Dinar BHD 607.43 611.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 180 182
China Yuan CNY 33.69 33.94
Danish Krone DKK 32.96 33.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.76 2.84
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.55
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 746.53 751.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.98 147.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 593.54 598.04
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 171.42 172.72
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 247.56 249.31
Thai Bhat THB 6.82 6.92

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs179,600 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs153,980. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 140,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,850.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: