PTI’s Shahbaz Gill gets relief from Sindh High Court in sedition cases

KARACHI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill gets some relief as the outspoken politician is facing a flurry of cases since August 2022 for being accused of spreading chaos, and inciting masses against the state institutions.

Reports in local media suggest that the Sindh High Court disposed of three cases registered against Gill in the provincial capital Karachi.

Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto heard the case on the PTI leader’s request to quash three cases filed against him in wake of his remarks against former officers of security institutes.

Investigators apprised the court that the report regarding the classification of cases against Gill as C-class will be submitted to the magistrates.

In his plea, Gill maintained that similar cases have already been lodged against him in Lahore, seeking court orders to void these cases.

Last month, the Balochistan High Court directed to quash of FIRs registered against Shahbaz Gill in the region, ruling that multiple cases cannot be registered against an accused in a single case.