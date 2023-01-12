Teaser of ‘Yunhi’ featuring Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf is out now

The upcoming drama serial 'Yunhi' is on everyone's radar due to the star-studded cast with Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf in lead roles.

The first teaser is out and needless to say, the expectation from the drama have skyrocketed. Featuring the Mann Mayal star in a unique avatar, the teasers have triggered excitement among netizens who are waiting for the new drama serial. The drama serial also marks Aik Hai Nigar star's debut in a television serial.

Penned by Sarwat Nazir, this drama is produced by Momina Duraid and directed by Ehtishaamuddin. It will be aired on Hum TV.

On the work front, Maya was highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Joh Bichar Gaye co-starring Wahaj Ali and Talha Chahour.