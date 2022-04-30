Maya Ali laments prolonged power outages in Pakistan

KARACHI – As power outages have severely hit Pakistan during the holy month of Ramadan, showbiz stars have also taken to social media to vent their frustrations.

Pakistani actor and model Maya Ali is the latest celebrity who shared her two cents on the darkness that comes and goes at the flip of a switch.

Taking it to Instagram, the 32-year-old shared a story of a candle flickering in the darkness. “When there is not enough electricity to the charge the UPS,” she wrote while narrating her ordeal using reels.

Expressing misery over the lack of electricity on Shab-e-Qadr – which Muslims believe comes with blessings and mercy of God in abundance – Maya said, “Welcome to the old Pakistan where there is no light, loadshedding is at its peak, life has become miserable once again.”

The distressed artist, who earlier regretted Imran Khan’s ouster, continued “Out of 24 hours we are getting only 10 hours of electricity to work. And specially tonight, on such an auspicious night when everyone will be praying there is so much load shedding.”

Many showbiz personalities including Ahmed Butt took to social media as the menace of loadshedding swept across the South Asian country while temperatures continued to soar.

Many urban areas faced nearly 8-10 hours of outages, and rural regions witnessed 8 to 16 hours of load shedding. Reports quoting Power Division officials said the gap between supply and demand was stand around 8,000 megawatts in the country.