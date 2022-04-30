PM Shehbaz Sharif heads to UAE after concluding maiden Saudi visit

RIYADH – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit United Arab Emirates today after he concludes his first official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

A press release issued by PM Office Media Wing said that the premier will be meeting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the de facto ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Both sides would discuss the bilateral ties between Pakistan and Gulf nation while other issues of mutual interest will also be discussed.

Earlier in the day, PM Sharif called on Saudi Crown price and discussed cooperation between two sides. Saudi Press Agency said Crown Prince MBS and PM Shehbaz reviewed the brotherly and historical relations linking the two countries, prospects for cooperation and promising opportunities for its development and overall regional and international issues.

Sharif also performed Umrah after he arrived in Islam’s holiest city during his first foreign trip since taking office. The newly-elected premier of the South Asian country visited Saudi Arabia on the invitation of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Pakistan has deep-rooted ties with Saudi Arabia, and the UAE with a considerable amount of its nationals living and working in Gulf countries.