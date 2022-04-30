PM Shehbaz Sharif heads to UAE after concluding maiden Saudi visit
Web Desk
06:49 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif heads to UAE after concluding maiden Saudi visit
Source: Prime Minister of Pakistan (Twitter)
Share

RIYADH – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit United Arab Emirates today after he concludes his first official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

A press release issued by PM Office Media Wing said that the premier will be meeting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the de facto ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Both sides would discuss the bilateral ties between Pakistan and Gulf nation while other issues of mutual interest will also be discussed.

Earlier in the day, PM Sharif called on Saudi Crown price and discussed cooperation between two sides. Saudi Press Agency said Crown Prince MBS and PM Shehbaz reviewed the brotherly and historical relations linking the two countries, prospects for cooperation and promising opportunities for its development and overall regional and international issues.

Sharif also performed Umrah after he arrived in Islam’s holiest city during his first foreign trip since taking office. The newly-elected premier of the South Asian country visited Saudi Arabia on the invitation of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

PM Shehbaz, Pakistani delegation perform Umrah ... 04:05 PM | 30 Apr, 2022

RIYADH – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has performed Umrah on Saturday after he arrived in Islam’s holiest ...

Pakistan has deep-rooted ties with Saudi Arabia, and the UAE with a considerable amount of its nationals living and working in Gulf countries.

More From This Category
Maya Ali laments prolonged power outages in ...
06:15 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
President Alvi stresses unity to thwart designs ...
05:19 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
PM Shehbaz, Pakistani delegation perform Umrah ...
04:05 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
‘Consequence of their deeds’: PM Imran reacts ...
02:24 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
Imran Khan urges President Alvi, CJP Bandial to ...
01:41 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
Hamza Shahbaz finally takes oath as CM Punjab
11:52 AM | 30 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maya Ali laments prolonged power outages in Pakistan
06:15 PM | 30 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr