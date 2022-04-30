PM Shehbaz, Pakistani delegation perform Umrah during maiden Saudi visit

Kaaba doors opened for Pakistani premier
Web Desk
04:05 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
Source: Prime Minister\'s Office (Twitter)
Share

RIYADH – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has performed Umrah on Saturday after he arrived in Islam’s holiest city during his first foreign trip since taking office.

Reports in local media said Suleman Shehbaz, and other members of the Pakistani delegation also accompanied him.

Doors of Khana-e-Kaba were specially opened for the prime minister who prayed for the security, development, prosperity of the nation, and the Ummah. He did the twa'af and kissed the stone of Hajr-e-Aswad during the pilgrimage.

On Thursday, PM arrived in Madinah with newly appointed Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and other members.

Shehbaz meets Saudi Crown Prince

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman in Jeddah and discussed ways to expand the bilateral relationship.

On his arrival at the royal palace, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was received by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ahead of their meeting. He was presented guard of honour.

The matters relating to expanding trade & business ties, increasing investment, & creating opportunities for Pakistan's manpower came under discussion during the meeting.

