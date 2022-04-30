PM Shehbaz, Pakistani delegation perform Umrah during maiden Saudi visit
Kaaba doors opened for Pakistani premier
Share
RIYADH – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has performed Umrah on Saturday after he arrived in Islam’s holiest city during his first foreign trip since taking office.
Reports in local media said Suleman Shehbaz, and other members of the Pakistani delegation also accompanied him.
Doors of Khana-e-Kaba were specially opened for the prime minister who prayed for the security, development, prosperity of the nation, and the Ummah. He did the twa'af and kissed the stone of Hajr-e-Aswad during the pilgrimage.
وزیرِ اعظم شہباز شریف کی عمرہ ادائیگی کیلئے مکہ مکرمہ آمد.— Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) April 30, 2022
وزیرِ اعظم شہباز شریف اور پاکستانی وفد کیلئے خصوصی طور پر کعبہ شریف کے دروازے کھولے گئے. #PakKSAVisit #PMShehbazInKSA pic.twitter.com/uAbUv67Siv
On Thursday, PM arrived in Madinah with newly appointed Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and other members.
Shehbaz meets Saudi Crown Prince
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman in Jeddah and discussed ways to expand the bilateral relationship.
On his arrival at the royal palace, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was received by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ahead of their meeting. He was presented guard of honour.
PM Shehbaz Sharif meets Saudi Crown Prince ... 09:02 AM | 30 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman in ...
The matters relating to expanding trade & business ties, increasing investment, & creating opportunities for Pakistan's manpower came under discussion during the meeting.
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- President Alvi stresses unity to thwart designs of hostile countries ...05:19 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
-
- PM Shehbaz, Pakistani delegation perform Umrah during maiden Saudi ...04:05 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
-
-
-
-
- PTV all set to make a smashing comeback with star-studded mega project07:00 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022