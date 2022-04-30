Priyanka Chopra’s swimming pool video goes viral

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has shared a glimpse into her ‘self-care’ session from her beautiful Los Angeles residence and the stunner is surely beating the heat in the best way possible.

Keeping her massive fan following updated, the Quantico star took a break from mommy duties and set major ‘self-care’ goals as she posted a bunch of new pictures and videos of herself.

Taking to Instagram, the White Tiger actress left fans awestruck with her self-care session as she grooved to classic Bollywood hits from the 90s.

"When u get a few unexpected hours of self care????‍♀️❤️ Sound ON!! ???? Can u recognise the songs I’m listening to? Share in comments.", captioned PeeCee.

Needless to say, the Desi Girl looked drop-dead gorgeous as she enjoyed the classic Bollywood playlist of iconic melodies like Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi, Neele Neele Ambar Par, Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently busy shooting for Citadel which is directed by the Russo brothers. Citadel will mark her web series debut. It will release on Amazon Prime Video.