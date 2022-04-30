Mehwish Hayat’s bold photo sets internet on fire
Web Desk
05:00 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
Mehwish Hayat’s bold photo sets internet on fire
Source: Mehwish Hayat (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat is blessed with a beautiful face and impeccable acting talent which is the reason why she continues to enchant her admirers.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi actor is a talent powerhouse who has bowled the audience with her charismatic performances in the entertainment industry. 

This time around, the Load Wedding star was thrust into the limelight owing to her bold and sassy persona as she proves again that she is a quintessential statement maker.

"You ain’t one of my dawgs, why do you hound us ?!", Hayat captioned with sassy questions whilst flaunting her ultra-glam look.

The Dillagi actor is one of the fittest celebrities in Ktown. She was awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by President of Pakistan Arif Alvi on the occasion of Pakistan Day on March 23, 2019.

On the work front, Mehwish will next be seen in the film London Nahi Jaunga alongside superstar Humayun Saeed and Kubra Khan.

Saba Qamar reveals her equation with Mehwish ... 03:23 PM | 25 Apr, 2022

A fan and critics’ favourite, Saba Qamar is a talent powerhouse who bowled the audience with her charismatic ...

More From This Category
Saba Qamar dazzles at the premiere of her film ...
05:45 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
Priyanka Chopra’s swimming pool video goes ...
04:29 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
Humaima Malick sparks public outrage with latest ...
03:30 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
Pop singer Tarsame Singh Saini aka Taz of Stereo ...
03:00 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
PTV all set to make a smashing comeback with ...
07:00 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
Ayesha Omar's new workout video goes viral
06:30 PM | 29 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat’s bold photo sets internet on fire
05:00 PM | 30 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr