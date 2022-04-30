Mehwish Hayat’s bold photo sets internet on fire

Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat is blessed with a beautiful face and impeccable acting talent which is the reason why she continues to enchant her admirers.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi actor is a talent powerhouse who has bowled the audience with her charismatic performances in the entertainment industry.

This time around, the Load Wedding star was thrust into the limelight owing to her bold and sassy persona as she proves again that she is a quintessential statement maker.

"You ain’t one of my dawgs, why do you hound us ?!", Hayat captioned with sassy questions whilst flaunting her ultra-glam look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

The Dillagi actor is one of the fittest celebrities in Ktown. She was awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by President of Pakistan Arif Alvi on the occasion of Pakistan Day on March 23, 2019.

On the work front, Mehwish will next be seen in the film London Nahi Jaunga alongside superstar Humayun Saeed and Kubra Khan.