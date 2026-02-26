Pregnant woman killed by stepbrother over property dispute in Muridke

MURIDKE – A pregnant woman was allegedly murdered by her stepbrother over property issued in the Hassan Park area near Muridke.

The victim’s husband, Qasim, has accused the stepbrother and his accomplices of strangling his wife to death over a property dispute.

Qasim said his wife was four months pregnant, making this a double murder case. Family members have also claimed that the accused stole the victim’s gold earrings and approximately Rs250,000 in cash after the crime.

The victim’s mother, Iqra, confirmed the allegations, stating that her daughter was murdered by her stepbrother and his associates. At the time of the incident, the victim’s four-year-old nephew was present in the house.

Police have registered a murder case based on the husband’s complaint, naming two known suspects and two unidentified individuals. Efforts to apprehend the accused are currently underway.

In the meantime, the victim’s family staged a protest at the hospital, demanding the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

Police have assured that the investigation is ongoing, and the suspects will be apprehended soon.