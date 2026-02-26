Pakistan allows married women to retain father’s name on passports

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has introduced major reforms in passport issuance, allowing women to retain name of their father’s on their passports

The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports said married women will now have the option to retain their father’s name on their passports, aligning with their personal choice.

These reforms come in the wake of a decision by Lahore High Court Judge Justice Asim Hafeez in the case (W.P No. 65154/2023 Ms. Mehr Bano Langrial vs. Federation of Pakistan).

The court had instructed that women be given the right to keep their father’s name on both their national identity cards and passports.

The decision also addresses a similar petition (W.P No. 58842/2023) filed by Barrister Khadija Yasmeen Bhatti and others.

To implement these changes, the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports has initiated consultations with relevant authorities. Following the court’s orders, Jamshed M. Qazi, the Country Representative of UN Women Pakistan, along with his team, met with the DGIP to offer their support in ensuring the successful implementation of these reforms.

Officials emphasized that access to legal identity and official documents is fundamental for women’s full participation in economic, social, and civic life, making this reform a vital step towards gender equality in Pakistan.