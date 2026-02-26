Terrorists use Drone Strike to blow Up School in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR – North Waziristan witnessed a harrowing attack as government high school comes under attack, though no lives were lost, the attack left behind a shaken community and a haunting question about the safety of education in a land long scarred by conflict.

As per reports, the blast suspected to be the result of a drone strike, and tore through Government High School Shamazan Kot in the Miami Kabul Khel Dorazinda area of Shewa tehsil.

🚨شمالی وزیرستان تحصیل شیواہ کے علاؤہ میامی کابل خیل دورزندہ میں دہشتگردوں نے گورنمنٹ ہائی سکول کو دھماکہ سے تباہ کر دیا مقامی ذرائع کے مطابق حملے کے نتیجے میں کوئی جانی نقصان نہیں ہوا، تاہم سکول کی عمارت کو شدید نقصان پہنچا ہے اور تقریباً 80 فیصد حصہ تباہ ہو چکا ہے۔ واضح رہے… pic.twitter.com/KPvA4ugaV4 — The Khyber Chronicles (@TKCkhyber) February 26, 2026

The attack occurred at night while the school was closed, no students or staff were present. A senior district administration confirmed that a full-scale investigation is now underway. Authorities are collecting evidence from scene to determine whether destruction was caused by a drone strike or another form of assault. The uncertainty has only deepened anxiety in an already fragile region.

With schools across district scheduled to reopen on March 1, parents and students now fear yet another disruption to an education system already battered by years of conflict.

A parent of one student urged the government not only to reconstruct the destroyed building immediately, but to secure lasting peace in the region so children can pursue their studies without living in constant fear.