Islamabad shares update on deadline for motorcycle M-Tag installation

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has announced that February 28 will be the final date for motorcycle owners to install M-Tags as part of the second phase of its vehicle tagging initiative.

Starting March 1, riders without the electronic M-Tag will face immediate enforcement actions, including the confiscation and transfer of their motorcycles to police custody.

This initiative is part of Islamabad’s ongoing effort to enhance vehicle monitoring and documentation systems. After successfully implementing M-Tags for cars, the administration is now extending the system to motorcycles, aiming to improve vehicle identification, tracking, record management, and law enforcement efficiency.

M-Tag Centres Near Me in Islamabad

Motorcycle owners can get their M-Tags installed at several designated locations across the city. The installation centers are:

F-9 Jinnah Park

Faizabad

Police Check Post G-14

Wheat Godown near Sabzi Mandi Police Station

Gulberg Greens

Daman-e-Koh (Murree Road side)

Malpur

Tulip Hotel

Rawat T-Cross

Ninth Avenue

Margalla Avenue

To complete the installation process, riders must bring their original CNIC and motorcycle registration documents to the installation points.

Authorities have warned that failure to comply by the deadline may result in legal consequences, including the seizure of motorcycles.