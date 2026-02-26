Students under 18 can now legally get Driving Permits in Punjab

LAHORE – Despite new reforms, residents continue to face challenges related to underage driving and road safety concerns, even as Punjab Traffic Police introduces measures aimed at regulation.

Amid crackdown, Punjab Traffic Police officially started issuing driving permits to youngsters aged 16 to 18, starting 1 March 2026. This bold decision marks a dramatic transformation in how underage drivers will be managed on provincial roads, sparking both praise and debate across the region.

After months of heated discussions over the rising issue of unlicensed teenage driving and road safety concerns, authorities have finally taken action. The new juvenile driving permit system is designed to bring young riders into a legal framework instead of leaving them vulnerable to penalties and accidents.

Under 18 Driving License

To get this permit, applicants must clear a road test and a sign recognition exam, secure written permission from a parent or guardian, and pay a modest Rs. 500 fee. However, the permit comes with strict limitations—holders can only ride motorcycles up to 125cc or low-power electric bikes. Once they turn 18, the permit automatically expires, and a full standard driving licence becomes mandatory.

This groundbreaking initiative follows earlier deliberations, with the Punjab Cabinet approving the concept in January. Lawmakers have since explored expanding similar rules to small cars, signalling potential further changes in youth driving regulations.

The primary goal is to regulate millions of young motorcyclists under an official system that promotes accountability and safer roadsm rather than allowing unmonitored driving that could lead to accidents or legal complications.