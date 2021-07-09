Maya Ali sets the internet on fire in gorgeous black outfit
Pakistan superstar Maya Ali is drop-dead-gorgeous on screen and off with an alluring Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked.

The Parey Hut Love star is a fashionista to the core whose style has been lauded by masses and critics alike as she infuses subtle grace in every avatar she dons. 

For Hum Style Awards 2021, Maya revamped her look and effortlessly glided into the shoes of a glamorous diva.

Turning to her Instagram handle, she flaunted her ultra-glam look with a series of portraits, leaving her massive fan following bedazzled.

Posing for the camera, the stunner leans in a stunning outfit looking beautiful. The posts garnered massive likes from her followers.

Revealing her outfit details, the 30-year-old thanked her team for putting together the dazzling look. Moreover, the sizzling black dress was customized for her by ace fashion designer Ali Xeeshan.

On the work front, Maya has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat.

