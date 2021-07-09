PAKvENG: Ghabrana Nahi Hai, Babar Azam tells teammates after first defeat  

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has the perfect message for his team: "Ghabrana Nahi Hai" after the humiliating defeat against the England.

He expressed these views while speaking during a virtual press conference after Pakistan suffered a nine-wicket defeat at the hands of a second-choice England squad.

When asked how he plans to recover from the loss, the world number one batsman said: “It’s not such a massive setback, per se,” he said. “Of course, there are bad days and there are good days. We have been playing the past few series fairly well,” he added.

Babar Azam backing his boys and owning them, GHABRANA NAHI HAI, we will bounce back.



Lead with example Skipper 🧢

The Pakistan skipper said he believed and had confidence in the abilities of every single Pakistani in his camp.

“I will sit with them and have a talk. I’ll tell them Ghabrana Nahi Hai (don’t lose your nerves) and that ups and downs are part of life,” added the Pakistan skipper.

Azam said he will tell the team to focus on their mistakes and learn from them. “The sooner we do that, the better it will be for us, as a team,” he added.