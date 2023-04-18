Shaheen Afridi shares the story behind his marriage to Ansha

LAHORE – Pakistan’s star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi tied the knot with former skipper Shahid Afridi’s daughter Ansha at an intimate ceremony earlier this year.

The captain of PSL8 winner Lahore Qalandars recently appeared on a TV show where he shared the details of his married life and the partner.

Responding to a question, Shaheen said he was the one who thought about marrying Ansha. He said Boom Boom Afridi and his brother were friends, adding that his mother sent the marriage proposal and it was accepted.

“We used to come across at family gatherings but didn’t actually meet each other,” he said.

When asked what his life partner likes the most about his game, Shaheen said she loved his bowling but also liked seeing him batting.

When it comes to food habits, Shaheen said Ansha’s favourite dish is Biryani. She also likes vegetables, he added. He said his wife has a loving nature.