Ileana D'Cruz's pregnancy news takes internet by storm

Ileana D'Cruz, the Bollywood actress who has been keeping a low profile for a while, is back in the spotlight again, this time with a happy announcement.

The actress took to Instagram to share the good news of her first pregnancy with her fans and followers.

Ileana posted two black and white pictures on her Instagram handle to break the news. The first picture is of an adorable onesie that had 'And so the adventure begins' written on it, hinting at the beginning of her new journey as a mother. In the second picture, the actress can be seen flaunting a 'Mama' pendant, revealing her motherhood status.

The Barfi actress expressed her joy in the caption, writing, "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling."

Fans and celebrities alike flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the actress.

It's no secret that D'Cruz was previously in a relationship with Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone. However, their relationship reportedly ended in 2019 due to irreconcilable differences. Since then, the actress has been tight-lipped about her personal life.

Recently, there have been rumours about Ileana dating Sebastian Laurent Michel, the brother of Katrina Kaif. The two were also spotted vacationing together in the Maldives with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina. However, the actress has not confirmed or denied the speculation surrounding her relationship status.

On the work front, she was last seen in Baadshaho and Rustom.