Search

Pakistan

Islamabad court issues arrest warrants for Imran Khan, LHC tells authorities not to 'harass' PTI chief

Web Desk 10:38 PM | 18 Apr, 2023
Islamabad court issues arrest warrants for Imran Khan, LHC tells authorities not to 'harass' PTI chief
Source: Instagram

ISLAMABAD – A court in Islamabad once again issued arrest warrants for Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for allegedly hurling threats at a woman judge. 

Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, was accused of intimidating a judge. The case was heard by a district and sessions court on Tuesday.

During the hearing, prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi appeared before Judicial Magistrate Malik Amaan and argued that Imran Khan was called by the court a couple of weeks ago and his request for an exemption from attendance was not granted.

He argued that Imran's request for a leave of absence shouldn't be granted. He asked the court to issue non-bailable arrest warrants for Khan.

Ali Bukhari and Faisal Chaudhry, Imran Khan's lawyers, informed the court that the issue of bail in other cases against Imran Khan was pending with the Islamabad High Court.

According to Ali Bukhari, the government has issued a notification to transfer the Toshakhana case to another court. The court sought reply from the government on withdrawal of security from Imran Khan. 

Imran's life is in danger and arrangements must be made for his security, Faisal Chaudhry said. 

Imran Khan's request for exemption from personal appearance was turned down twice. The court issued bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan and adjourned the hearing till May 25. 

Govt ordered not to ''harass'' Imran Khan

In a related development, the Lahore High Court told the authorities on Tuesday not to "harass" Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Imran Khan seeking details of the cases registered against him and the possibility of a police operation at Zaman Park during Eid holidays.

The court had earlier reserved its verdict on Khan's petition.

The court said in its verdict that Imran Khan shall be treated legally as promised by the lawyer for the Punjab government.

The court stated in its ruling, "Imran Khan should not be unlawfully harassed until the next hearing."

Arrest warrants issued for Imran Khan in woman judge threatening case

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

LHC bar police from harassing Imran Khan

08:33 PM | 18 Apr, 2023

Pakistan court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for ex-army officer Adil Raja

02:45 PM | 18 Apr, 2023

NA Speaker asks Supreme Court to avoid interfering in parliament’s affairs

11:03 AM | 17 Apr, 2023

Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jafar files appeal against death sentence in Supreme Court

04:11 PM | 16 Apr, 2023

PTI constitutes three-member body for talks with JI on political crisis

01:00 PM | 16 Apr, 2023

Man who returned to Pakistan after 13 years robbed of passport, cash in Islamabad  

09:58 PM | 15 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Canadian passport, immigration services to face disruption as 155,000 ...

12:52 AM | 19 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope –18th April 2023

09:04 AM | 18 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 18, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 18, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 310 313.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.96 763.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.9 42.3
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.66 37.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.49 3.6
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.22
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.44 935.41
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 37.62
Swiss Franc CHF 318.14 320.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 18 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,700 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,790.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Karachi PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Islamabad PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Peshawar PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Quetta PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Sialkot PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Attock PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Gujranwala PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Jehlum PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Multan PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Bahawalpur PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Gujrat PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Nawabshah PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Chakwal PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Hyderabad PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Nowshehra PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Sargodha PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Faisalabad PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Mirpur PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: