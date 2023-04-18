Islamabad court issues arrest warrants for Imran Khan, LHC tells authorities not to 'harass' PTI chief

ISLAMABAD – A court in Islamabad once again issued arrest warrants for Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for allegedly hurling threats at a woman judge.

Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, was accused of intimidating a judge. The case was heard by a district and sessions court on Tuesday.

During the hearing, prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi appeared before Judicial Magistrate Malik Amaan and argued that Imran Khan was called by the court a couple of weeks ago and his request for an exemption from attendance was not granted.

He argued that Imran's request for a leave of absence shouldn't be granted. He asked the court to issue non-bailable arrest warrants for Khan.

Ali Bukhari and Faisal Chaudhry, Imran Khan's lawyers, informed the court that the issue of bail in other cases against Imran Khan was pending with the Islamabad High Court.

According to Ali Bukhari, the government has issued a notification to transfer the Toshakhana case to another court. The court sought reply from the government on withdrawal of security from Imran Khan.

Imran's life is in danger and arrangements must be made for his security, Faisal Chaudhry said.

Imran Khan's request for exemption from personal appearance was turned down twice. The court issued bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan and adjourned the hearing till May 25.

Govt ordered not to ''harass'' Imran Khan

In a related development, the Lahore High Court told the authorities on Tuesday not to "harass" Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Imran Khan seeking details of the cases registered against him and the possibility of a police operation at Zaman Park during Eid holidays.

The court had earlier reserved its verdict on Khan's petition.

The court said in its verdict that Imran Khan shall be treated legally as promised by the lawyer for the Punjab government.

The court stated in its ruling, "Imran Khan should not be unlawfully harassed until the next hearing."