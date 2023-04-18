Raghav quashes dating rumors with co-star Shehnaaz Gill

Raghav Juyal, the actor and dancer who has been creating waves in India's entertainment industry, is all set for the release of his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The movie features a star-studded cast including Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Venkatesh Daggubatti, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Abhimanyu Singh and Vijender Singh.

However, amidst the buzz of the film's release, rumours of a budding romance between Raghav and his co-star Shehnaaz have been making headlines. In response to these rumours, Raghav has addressed the issue and firmly denied the speculations.

During the trailer launch of the film, Salman Khan had a fun banter with Gill where he told her to move on, to which she replied that she has already moved on. Many fans speculated that Salman was talking about Raghav and Shehnaaz.

In a recent interview with a leading news agency, Raghav stated that he was solely focused on his work and had no time for anything else. He said that internet rumours don't reach him, and he doesn't know whether they are true or false. Until he sees or hears it himself, he won't believe it, he said.

Raghav emphasized that he is here for the film, and he wants people to look at him for his work as an actor, host or dancer. He clarified that he is working a double shift, and is in a state where he doesn't have time for anything else.

He said, "Mera kaam bole, bas! Baki yeh sab cheezein (link-up).... hain, nahi hain... aur yeh hogi bhi nahi, kyunki mere paas waqt nahi hai," meaning that he is solely focused on his work and doesn't have time for such rumours.

Although he shares a great bond with Shehnaaz, he firmly stated that they are just good friends and nothing more. Amidst growing speculation about their relationship, Raghav has made it clear that he is not interested in being part of any such rumours.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan is all prepared for its release on April 21.