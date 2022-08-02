Naseebo Lal and her son bewitch audience with a stellar performance
Pakistani musician and singer Naseebo Lal recently did a live show in Birmingham, United Kingdom alongside Sarmad Qadeer where she showcased soulful renditions of different Indian and Pakistani songs.
Now, in a video going viral on the internet, the Tu Jhoom singer's son set the stage on fire while performing live with her. The audience went gaga over the mother-son duo's melodramatic voices.
Currently touring the world with her soulful performances in live concerts, the Groove Mera singer and her gave a stellar performance with the crowd going wild. Murad Hussain, Naseebo's son, has powerful vocals and his outstanding stage presence is sure to rise to fame.
His voice MashAllah
Lal primarily sings in Saraiki, Punjabi, Urdu, and Marwari languages, also partaking in traditional Pakistani shows on stage. The famed singer also debuted in Coke Studio season 9. She also appeared in season 14 of Coke Studio opposite Abida Parveen for “Tu Jhoom.”
Besides traditional songs, Naseebo Lal also joined Aima Baig and Young Stunners for the upbeat banger Groove Mera.
Hira Mani is in love with Naseebo Lal's voice! 04:10 PM | 30 Jun, 2022
Pakistan's sweetheart Hira Mani praises popular singer Naseebo Lal. The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor, who is also trying to ...
