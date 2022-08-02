Maulana Tariq Jameel has a message for Pakistani politicians after meeting Imran Khan at Bani Gala

Famous religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel today called on former prime minister Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence.

The two discussed the current political turmoil and economic recession in the country.

According to media outlets, the Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf Chairman had invited Jameel to visit him.

Jameel, speaking to media outlets, stated that "Allah asks his people to repent before Him." He further added that "politicians should not turn government into a Kabbadi ground."

The religious scholar also suggested that "government officials should think for the betterment of the country and nation."

Jameel had quite a few words to share regarding the deliberate ignorance of political heads regarding the poverty-stricken people of Pakistan. For the have-nots, he suggested that they should pray before Allah and ask for His forgiveness.

The ousting of the former PM Imran Khan has caused severe backlash and chaos among the people and the current government. There are many suggestions made that foreign interventions led to such capricious circumstances.