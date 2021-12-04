Maulana Tariq Jameel terms Sialkot lynching un-Islamic

SIALKOT – Renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel has condemned the brutal killing of a Sri Lankan citizen in Sialkot for alleged blasphemy.

As the nation got shell-shocked and disgusted over the brutal killing of a Sri Lankan national whose body was set on fire by a mob in Sialkot, the tragic incident also outraged the Islamic scholars who denounced the heart-wrenching incident.

Tableeghi Jamaat scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel while condemning the incident said the incident of lynching of a foreign national under the guise of Namoos-e-Risalat is unfortunate.

Taking it to Twitter, he said the incident opposed Islamic teachings as there is no room for violence and extremism in Islam. Taking the law into own hands on the basis of the mere accusation is abhorrent.

سیالکوٹ میں ناموسِ رسالت کی آڑ میں غیر ملکی کو زندہ جلا دینے کا واقعہ انتہائی افسوسناک ہے. محض الزام کی بنیاد پر قانون کو ہاتھ میں لینا اسلامی تعلیمات کے خلاف ہے. اسلام میں تشدد اورشدت پسندی کی کوئی جگہ نہیں. علماء کرام انتہا پسندی کو روکنے میں مثبت کردار ادا کریں.#Sialkot — Tariq Jamil (@TariqJamilOFCL) December 3, 2021

He also urged scholars to play a positive role to curb rising extremism in Pakistan.

On Friday, the lynching at a factory in Sialkot sent shockwaves through the South Asian country. The mob tortured the man, identified as Priyantha Kumara, to death over blasphemy allegations before burning his body on the road.

PM Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi, Chief of Army Staff, and people from all walks of life have condemned the incident saying the vigilante attack has nothing to do with religion while the premier pledged to punish those responsible with the full severity of the law.

PM’s aide on religious affairs and interfaith harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi also strongly condemned the mob lynching and expressed his dismay by saying that he feels ashamed as a Muslim today.

Speaking in a presser, along with Punjab government Spokesperson, Ashrafi termed the killing, ‘inhumane and un-Islamic’. “Those who committed this crime did no service to Islam and Pakistan. As directed by Prime Minister Imran Khan strict legal action will be taken against them,” he said.

Meanwhile, a case had been registered against unidentified people under sections 431, 427, 149, 147, 297, 201, 302, and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act while local cops and agencies have rounded up scores of people.

Raids and operations to arrest the accused are underway since Friday as law enforcers have arrested more than 50 people so far. Punjab Police spokesman said the process of identification and search of the accused is underway with the help of clips doing rounds on the internet.