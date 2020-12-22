Pakistani woman Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Share
TORONTO – Pakistani human rights activist Karima Baloch was found dead in Toronto on Monday night.
Karima Baloch, 37, who hails from Balochistan, went missing on Sunday in the Bay Street, Queens Quay West area of the city at approximately 3 p.m., the Toronto police said in a news release.
The Toronto police had circulated Baloch’s pictures and details of her appearance on their website and appealed to the people to reach out if they had any information.
The force tweeted and issued a news release again to say she has been "located", without adding any detail.
1222 08:48 Mssng Woman Located, Bay St & Queen Quay W Area, Karima Mehrab, 37 https://t.co/lmJ4X6rut7— Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) December 22, 2020
Friends and fellow activists said her body had since been discovered, but the cause of death was not immediately made clear.
In 2016, Baloch was named in the BBC's annual list of 100 inspirational women.
The activist, after relocating to Toronto married a fellow activist, Hamal Baloch.
Amnesty International's South Asia office expressed their shock over the demise of the activist calling for an investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.
PAKISTAN: The death of activist #KarimaBaloch in Toronto, Canada is deeply shocking and must be immediately and effectively investigated. The perpetrators must be brought to justice without recourse to the death penalty.— Amnesty International South Asia (@amnestysasia) December 22, 2020
-
- Prices shot up as anti-hoarding ordinance 'starts bearing fruit', ...09:12 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
- Maulana Tariq Jameel discharged from hospital after recovering from ...09:04 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
-
- US, Saudi Arabia conduct joint air, naval exercises in Arabian Gulf08:40 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
- 'Lucky' Bushra Ansari wears Madam Noor Jahan’s sari ahead of ...07:38 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
- Naimal Khawar looks gorgeous on sister Fiza Khawar's mehndi04:00 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
- Meera just announced Rs500,000 reward for her lost iPhone (VIDEO)04:24 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
- 10 Celebs Who Don't Use Their Real Names09:26 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
- Celebrity romances and weddings of 202008:11 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
- Most beautiful places to worship outside Pakistan10:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Celebs who went back to school despite being famous!07:59 PM | 14 Dec, 2020