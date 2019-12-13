Matrix 4 to clash with John Wick 4 as both films get same release date

04:33 PM | 13 Dec, 2019
Matrix 4 to clash with John Wick 4 as both films get same release date
Share

Keanu Reeves will be going up against - Keanu Reeves! The Matrix 4 and John Wick: Chapter 4 will be premiering on the same day – 21st May 2021.

The two movies will battle it out against one another in the box office, as Reeves is reportedly set to reprise his iconic roles as Neo (The Matrix) and the vindictive assassin John Wick .

Directed by Lana Wachowski, the 4th Matrix installment stars Reeves, Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; its plot is currently kept under the wraps. Wachowski is not only directing the film but also returns as co-writer and co-producer.

Fans are said to be excited about the clash of the films on May 21, 2021 and have started to mark the release as 'Keanu Reeves Day.' 

While there’s always a chance the dates could change by the time May 2021 arrives, it’ll be interesting to see which of Reeves’ competing movies fares better at the box office.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line
02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree
01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The ...
01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Mahira Khan shares screen with Riz Ahmed, Cate ...
12:16 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Imran Abbas shares a heartfelt post over his ...
02:10 PM | 17 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr