Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir arrives in Pakistan, visits Panagah in Islamabad
Share
ISLAMABAD – The popular Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir arrives in Pakistan on a 4 day trip from 31st Oct to 3rd Nov 2020.
Ozdemir will visit Pakistani tourist destinations and various parts of Pakistan to explore the nature, serene beauty, and landscape of the country. He will visit Murree and Nathia Gali on Sunday.
26 years old is known for his awesome cooking videos and efficient skills and the videos are highly admired in Pakistan.
View this post on Instagram
Czn farkıyla Çiğ Köfte sever misiniz?❤️ TAG YOUR FRIENDS????❤️????????. BU YEMEĞİ SEVEN ARKADAŞINI YORUMDA ETİKETLE????❤️????????. #hatay #hataysofrasi #hataymedeniyetlersofrasi #antakya #turkey #türkiye #istanbul #dubai #saudi #kuwait #bahrain #lebanon #qatar #doha #czn #cznburak #kebap #künefe #palestine #syria #iran
With over 476,000 followers on Twitter and 17.2million followers on Instagram, Burak has now become a global sensation.
Upon his arrival in Pakistan, the celebrated chef said that Pakistan and Turkey share an extraordinary harmony when it comes to cultures and food and he has traveled all the way from his country to experience what Pakistan actually looks like in reality.
He visited the Panagah in Islamabad on Saturday and also prepared local cuisines in the kitchen of the Shelter home. Later he sits with the people and ate food.
- PML-N's Uzma Bukhari calls Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama incident ...11:24 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- PM Imran vows to end class-based division in education sector11:01 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Govt going to close schools again amid second Covid-19 wave? ...10:02 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- US presidential election enters final sprint as Trump, Biden continue ...09:39 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Fayyazul Hassan Chohan removed as Punjab information minister07:37 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- IN PICS: Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir visits Murree during first visit ...04:29 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik share first family photo with baby daughter02:49 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Spooky and Glam: Sharmila Farooqi slays a classic Halloween look02:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is beacon of light for whole universe: ...09:03 AM | 30 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020