Alizeh Shah's latest pic with cryptic caption takes the internet by storm

Pakistan has fallen head over heels with Alizeh Shah – and there is no stopping her massive fan following from obsessively stalking her Instagram handle.

The 21-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous and a force to reckon with keeping in view her sizzling photoshoots and questionable wardrobe choices.

Turning to Instagram, the Ehd e Wafa star gave a subtle nod towards the trolling and backlash that has been directed towards her. Clapping back at the keyboard warriors, her sassy persona shined through,

"who let the dogssss out", she captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

With Hum Style Awards 2021 wrecking a storm on social media, Shah became a top Twitter trend.

A fashionista to the core, Alizeh's style has been both lauded and criticised as she infuses glamour in every avatar she dons.

Moreover, the moral brigade is always on her case and some even demand her to conform to the traditional style.