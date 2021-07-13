Alizeh Shah's latest pic with cryptic caption takes the internet by storm
Share
Pakistan has fallen head over heels with Alizeh Shah – and there is no stopping her massive fan following from obsessively stalking her Instagram handle.
The 21-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous and a force to reckon with keeping in view her sizzling photoshoots and questionable wardrobe choices.
Turning to Instagram, the Ehd e Wafa star gave a subtle nod towards the trolling and backlash that has been directed towards her. Clapping back at the keyboard warriors, her sassy persona shined through,
"who let the dogssss out", she captioned.
View this post on Instagram
With Hum Style Awards 2021 wrecking a storm on social media, Shah became a top Twitter trend.
A fashionista to the core, Alizeh's style has been both lauded and criticised as she infuses glamour in every avatar she dons.
Moreover, the moral brigade is always on her case and some even demand her to conform to the traditional style.
Everyone's favorite Amma shares her two cents on ... 05:31 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
Galaxy Lollywood's 'Amma' has slowly yet surely created a niche for herself as the masses' favourite drama critic ...
- 'Hamdam' – Iran rolls out free dating app to encourage marriages09:40 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
- PAKvENG – Babar Azam smashes two new ODI records for Pakistan09:19 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
- Usman Mirza’s remand in Islamabad assault case extended08:57 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
-
- Gilgit-Baltistan notifies 10% increase in salaries of all civil ...08:16 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
-
-
- Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic looks ethereal in latest snaps04:34 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021