Alizeh Shah's latest pic with cryptic caption takes the internet by storm
Web Desk
08:43 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
Alizeh Shah's latest pic with cryptic caption takes the internet by storm
Share

Pakistan has fallen head over heels with Alizeh Shah – and there is no stopping her massive fan following from obsessively stalking her Instagram handle.

The 21-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous and a force to reckon with keeping in view her sizzling photoshoots and questionable wardrobe choices.

Turning to Instagram, the Ehd e Wafa star gave a subtle nod towards the trolling and backlash that has been directed towards her. Clapping back at the keyboard warriors, her sassy persona shined through,

"who let the dogssss out", she captioned.

With Hum Style Awards 2021 wrecking a storm on social media, Shah became a top Twitter trend.

A fashionista to the core, Alizeh's style has been both lauded and criticised as she infuses glamour in every avatar she dons. 

Moreover, the moral brigade is always on her case and some even demand her to conform to the traditional style. 

Everyone's favorite Amma shares her two cents on ... 05:31 PM | 12 Jul, 2021

Galaxy Lollywood's 'Amma' has slowly yet surely created a niche for herself as the masses' favourite drama critic ...

More From This Category
Minal Khan sings for fiancé Ahsan
07:52 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
Hareem Farooq’s dance video goes viral
05:30 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic looks ethereal in ...
04:34 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
Punjabi singer Ammy Virk praises Mere Paas Tum Ho
04:12 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
Ayeza Khan channels Madhuri Dixit's iconic look ...
02:40 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
Shaniera Akram schools Minal Khan and Ahsan ...
02:13 PM | 13 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Minal Khan sings for fiancé Ahsan
07:52 PM | 13 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr