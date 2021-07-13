Usman Mirza’s remand in Islamabad assault case extended

ISLAMABAD – A court Tuesday extended physical remand of Usman Mirza, a prime suspect in a case related to harassing and assaulting a couple in the federal capital.

Mirza and his accomplices – Farhan, Adaris Butt and Atta-ur-Rehman – have been remanded in police custody for four more days to complete the interrogation as the investigation has been widened in the case.

Additional sections, including those of rape and extortion, have been added to the FIR against the suspects on Monday after the couple recorded their statements separately under Section 161 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Police said that the suspects extorted Rs1.3 million by blackmailing the women.

Last week, the culprit, Usman Mirza, who was seen assaulting, stripping naked a couple in a viral video, was arrested by police.

Five to six men can be seen keeping the victims in custody under gunpoint in the video clip which went viral on social media. The culprits can be seen stripping the man and the woman naked while threatening them. A report also claimed that the suspects were also performing ‘vulgar acts’ with the young couple.

The first information report cited the incident occurred within the limits of Golra police station at an apartment building in sector E-11/2.

The disturbing clip then sparked outrage across Pakistani Twitter, with #ArrestUsmanMirza appearing on the top trends. “The video of violence against a woman and a man went viral on social media. Islamabad police immediately utilised all resources to arrest the accused in a few hours, registered an FIR, and initiated legal action” the federal law enforcers said in a tweet.