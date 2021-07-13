PAKvENG – Babar Azam smashes two new ODI records for Pakistan
Share
LAHORE – Skipper Babar Azam Tuesday became the fastest batsman in the world to reach 14 One-day International (ODI) centuries, in 81 innings, as Pakistan set a target of 332 runs for England in the third match of the ongoing series at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
Earlier, the title was held by South Africa’s Hashim Amla, who reached the milestone in 84 innings. Australian cricketer David Warner completed his centuries in 98 innings while India’s Virat Kohle achieved the milestone in 103 matches.
With his power-packed innings, the 26-year-old batsman also became the first Pakistan captain to hit 158 runs in England.
Justifying his status of world’s No. 1 ODI batsman, Babar Azam also bagged another title as he is the first Pakistan skipper after Imran Khan to make a century in England.
PAKvENG: Pakistan set 332-run target for England ... 04:48 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
BIRMINGHAM – A record-breaking performance by skipper Babar Azam helped Pakistan post a target of 332 runs for ...
- 'Hamdam' – Iran rolls out free dating app to encourage marriages09:40 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
- PAKvENG – Babar Azam smashes two new ODI records for Pakistan09:19 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
- Usman Mirza’s remand in Islamabad assault case extended08:57 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
-
- Gilgit-Baltistan notifies 10% increase in salaries of all civil ...08:16 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
-
- Hareem Farooq’s dance video goes viral05:30 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
- Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic looks ethereal in latest snaps04:34 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021