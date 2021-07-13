Junaid Khan gets NCOC reply to Covid vaccine shortage tweets

PESHAWAR – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reacting to Pakistani cricketer Junaid Khan’s concerns about the non-availability of COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that there is no shortage of jas in the province.

In a couple of tweets, the KP-based pacer said that the government has made it mandatory for tourists to get vaccine before visiting northern areas, but the dosses “are not even available”.

“Joke of the day! @Asad_Umar says covid vaccine is a must for tourists in KPK and Gilgit Biltistan but first @ShahramKTarakai @AsadQaiserPTI and Asad Umar need to know that the vaccination they are making compulsory are not even available,” he wrote.

Junaid said that district administration of Mardan and Bunair had confirmed the situation.

“No vaccine is available. Those that have taken their first dose more than 6/7 weeks ago are still waiting for their second dose. If they are not available where will people get vaccinated from?” he added.

Responding to the cricketer, NCOC said more than 1 million doses are available across KP, backed by an efficient supply and management system.

"In Buner, Swabi and Mardan, the minimum stock level of 30,000 doses each is being maintained, which is recouped from Provincial Stores based on the daily consumption rate,” the national COVID-19 monitoring body said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has paced up its inoculation drive as more than half a million people are being vaccinated in a day in the country.