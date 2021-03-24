Shafqat Mehmood announces important decision on schools closure amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Pakistan's education ministry will speak to Cambridge to change dates of CIE exams: NCOC
Web Desk
12:44 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Shafqat Mehmood announces important decision on schools closure amid spike in COVID-19 cases
Share

ISLAMABAD – Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday announced that schools located in coronavirus hotspot areas across Pakistan will remain closed till April 11.

He was speaking after chairing and important meeting of education and health ministers at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to decide the opening of schools amid the alarming coronavirus situation.

According to the NCOC data, the number of COVID-19 active cases has doubled in the last three weeks, it was 17,352 on March 6 which reached 36,849 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the education minister said the government will hold a meeting with the Cambridge exams board to see whether examinations can be postponed or not.

"Board examinations of classes 9 to 12 will be held as per the timetable," he said.

“We have seen that the number of cases in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir has increased, the number of infections is relatively less in Sindh, Balochistan and Gilgit-Balochistan,” Mehmood said.

Keeping in view of the coronavirus situation, the provincial governments will decide the districts where educational institutions will remain closed.

He went on to highlight the fact that the closure of educational institutions is affecting the education of children but "the health of children is priority."

The federal minister said that the next meeting of the education and health ministers will be held again on April 7 to review the whole situation.

Pakistan reports 30 new deaths, 3301 fresh cases ... 12:10 PM | 24 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Another 30 people died and 3301 new cases of coronavirus infections were reported across the country ...

More From This Category
Punjab announces closure of schools in 9 districts
03:45 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
IHC reserves judgment on Gilani’s plea against ...
03:21 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Aamir Khan tests positive for coronavirus
02:39 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Rescue 1122 draws praise for saving drowning ...
02:13 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Maryam Nawaz gets protective bail ahead of key ...
01:43 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Pakistan reports 30 new deaths, 3301 fresh cases ...
12:10 PM | 24 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Khan tests positive for coronavirus
02:39 PM | 24 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr